The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northeastern Tallahatchie County, southwestern Lafayette County, northern Yalobusha County, southeastern Quitman County and Panola County until 11:15 p.m.

At 10:39 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Charleston, moving northeast at 65 mph.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Locations impacted include Batesville, Water Valley, Charleston, George Payne Cossar State Park, John W Kyle State Park, Sardis, Lambert, Crowder, Pope, Enid, Paynes, Springdale, Burgess, Velma, Vance, Oakland, Courtland, Taylor, Distall and Mims.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!