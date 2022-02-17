The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, has issued a TORNADO WATCH effective from 10:50 a.m. until 6 p.m. today (Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022) for Tallahatchie and all adjacent counties, plus a large portion of northern and central Mississippi, eastern Arkansas, western Tennessee and the Missouri bootheel.

Mississippi counties included in this watch are Adams, Attala, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Claiborne, Coahoma, Copiah, DeSoto, Franklin, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lawrence, Leake, Leflore, Lincoln, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Panola, Pontotoc, Quitman, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tunica, Union, Warren, Washington, Webster, Yalobusha and Yazoo.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely today. Any severe storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. A strong tornado is possible. At this time, best chances for severe storms will occur from midday through sunset.

The latest forecast and updates are available at the National Weather Service website in Memphis.

A Wind Advisory also remains in effect for the entire Mid-South through 9 p.m. Strong southerly winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph will be possible.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Damaged trees and limbs from the recent ice storm will be most susceptible to falling.

High-profile vehicles and tractor trailers should use extra caution, especially on east-west oriented roads.