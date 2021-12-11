A tornado watch is in effect for Tallahatchie and all surrounding counties until 5 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, issued a tornado watch at 10:45 p.m. Friday. Mississippi counties included are Alcorn, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Grenada, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union, Washington and Yalobusha.