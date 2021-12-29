TORNADO WATCH 569 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7:00 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN MISSISSIPPI:
ALCORN ATTALA BENTON
BOLIVAR CALHOUN CARROLL
CHICKASAW CHOCTAW CLAY
COAHOMA DESOTO GRENADA
HOLMES HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA
ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE
LEFLORE LOWNDES MARSHALL
MONROE MONTGOMERY OKTIBBEHA
PANOLA PONTOTOC PRENTISS
QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER
TALLAHATCHIE TATE TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO TUNICA UNION
WASHINGTON WEBSTER YALOBUSHA
YAZOO
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Memphis TN 514 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021 This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of East Arkansas... the Missouri Bootheel...North Mississippi...and West Tennessee.
DAY ONE...Today and Tonight A round of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday into Wednesday evening, mainly across north Mississippi. The best time for storms is mid day Wednesday through mid evening Wednesday. Main threats are damaging winds and flash flooding. Tornadoes and hail are secondary threats.
DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday Another round of severe thunderstorms is possible Saturday across most of the Mid South. A Slight Risk of Excessive Rainfall is in place over portions of the Mid South Friday night into Saturday.