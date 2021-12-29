TORNADO WATCH 569 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7:00 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN MISSISSIPPI: ALCORN ATTALA BENTON BOLIVAR CALHOUN CARROLL CHICKASAW CHOCTAW CLAY COAHOMA DESOTO GRENADA HOLMES HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE LEFLORE LOWNDES MARSHALL MONROE MONTGOMERY OKTIBBEHA PANOLA PONTOTOC PRENTISS QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TIPPAH TISHOMINGO TUNICA UNION WASHINGTON WEBSTER YALOBUSHA YAZOO

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Memphis TN 514 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021 This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of East Arkansas... the Missouri Bootheel...North Mississippi...and West Tennessee.

DAY ONE...Today and Tonight A round of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday into Wednesday evening, mainly across north Mississippi. The best time for storms is mid day Wednesday through mid evening Wednesday. Main threats are damaging winds and flash flooding. Tornadoes and hail are secondary threats.