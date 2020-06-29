Home / Classified Ads / Help Wanted

PASTORAL VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT
Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church of Enid, MS is seeking a new pastor and is currently accepting applications and nominations.  The sucessful candidate is expected to be a seasoned minister of the gospel with detailed experience in church operations in the Baptist denominations.  The pastor need not become a member of Mount Pleasant; however, it is preferred for them to reside within proximity to be able to appropriately serve the membership of the church.
Established in 1865, remodeled in 2000 and 2019, Mount Pleasant is one of the premiere churches in the Sardis District Missionary Baptist Association.  Located about 13 miles southwest of Batesville, Mount Plesant is “Modern Rural Church” sitting on a 5(+) acre plot and supporting an active membership of about 125.
Interested applicants should submit:
1.) A letter of interest
2. Resume of Christian Credentials and Service
   (Statement of faith and ordination information)
3. At least three references with contact information
This information may be sent to:
Pastoral Search Committee
Contactmpmbc@gmail.com
c/o Bonita Johnson Shegog-Hayes
PO Box 1883 Batesville, MS 38606  662-563-7750

