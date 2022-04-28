The April 16 cancer Rally for a Cure was full of excitement and fun. The Rally for a Cure board is so appreciative to our community for their participation and kindness.

The opening prayer was by pastor Alexander Sanford and the National Anthem was sung by Shelby Grace Boone.

A karate exposition was conducted by the Greater Impact Karate School from Batesville. The contest winners for the karate exposition were first place, Londyn Glover; and second place, Aundriane Yatthurs. Judges were Geraldine Fox, Tawanda Shannon, Katherine Townes and Ashanti Kuykendall.

Next was our memorial service, opening up with the Mt. Zion M.B. Church choir singing, and then an awesome traditional balloon liftoff was held in memory and in honor of our loved ones.

The concession stand, sweet shop and silent auction were a great success.

Students from Charleston High School basketball and the National Honor Society blew up our balloons and assisted in other functions as needed. They are as follow: Ta’moria Shannon, Alysun McIntyre, Jordan Hodges, Amia Wright, Sandeon Edwards and Shaniya Moore.

Our silent auction and door prize donors were Mid-State Opportunity, The Candle Shop, Discount Lumber, Brenda Walton-Willis, Discount Building Material, Janice Taylor, Tallahatchie General Hospital, Amy Donaldson, Daphane Neal, Beauty Shop, Carol Turner, Moore Lawn Care, Jeanette Bowens, Charleston City Hall, Sharon Herron, Charleston Nutrition, Dorothy Martin, Lillian Morgan, NAPA, Brown Body Shop, Diabetic Shop, Rowland Insurance, Danny Adams, Emergency Management, Mike’s Lawn Care, Tellis Lawn Service, Flower Basket, Val’s Chateau, Mane Attraction, Mitchell Repair Shop, Joe Wrenn, John B. Burnett Jr. and Thomas U. Reynolds.

Winner of the air conditioner raffle was Janet Round of Coffeeville. The air conditioner was donated by Thomas U. Reynolds and John B. Burnett Jr. Thank you.

I want everyone to know that the Tallahatchie General Hospital went way above and beyond the call of donating. They are a great asset to our community.

Special thanks to Clay and Krista McFerrin of The Sun-Sentinel in Charleston. We really appreciate all y’all do for our organization. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

There were many, many, many contributions given. We are grateful and we would like to thank each and every one who helped make our day such a great blessing. For, as we know, “Cancer Never Sleeps.”

We still have T-shirts available, so if you didn’t get one, please see any of our board members to purchase.

The ribbon colors for May are blue, purple and marigold for bladder cancer, gray for brain tumor and black for skin cancer.

Loving God, I pray that you will comfort us in our suffering, lend skill to the hands of the healers, and bless the means used for the cure.

“For which cause we faint not; but through our outward man perish, yet the inward man is renewed day by day.” 2 Corinthians 4:16 (KJV)