Outdoor burning should not be attempted on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Memphis, which has issued a "Red Flag Warning" due to extremely dangerous fire weather conditions that are likely to cause any developing wildfires to spread rapidly.

The warning is in effect for Saturday, March 28, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. for most of Mississippi, including the local counties of Grenada, Lafayette, Leflore, Panola, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions will exist during the warning period due to a dry air mass and dry fuels.

A combination of strong and gusty winds, low humidity and low fuel moisture can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Winds are expected to be out of the northeast at 10 mph to 20 mph with humidity as low as 20%.