CHARLESTON — Archie Mae Davis, age 87, passed away Friday, February 20.

Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 28, at Abundant Harvest Church in Charleston with interment following in Mt. Zion M.B. Cemetery. Delta Burial Corporation had charge of arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Will Davis; a daughter, Shirley Sanford; and two sons, Willie Earl Davis and Bryant Davis.

She is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Wells of Cleveland, Ohio and Maggie Logwood of Courtland; two sons, Vince Davis of Courtland and Michael Davis of Charleston; two sisters, a brother, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.