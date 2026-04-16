Warm and pleasant greetings to all. We hope you are enjoying a good week. Easter is over and visitors are away. The cool spell has passed with warmer days ahead. Artemis II is back to Earth. We count it all good.

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Perhaps the most exciting news could be the crew members returning to Earth last Friday evening, successfully splashing into the Pacific Ocean. It’s important news for the world and more exciting news for those making closer observations, being in the labs, with hand binoculars near the site and, more importantly, for crew members themselves. It’s history for all to remember and study. The Artemis II is a moon exploration program led by NASA.

This was a 10-day mission for the group of four. It’s the first crewed mission of NASA’s Artemis program to travel beyond low Earth orbit, safely returning home traveling farther and faster than any human, up to 25,000 mph! It’s good listening and reading more about this historical mission. Artemis III is already underway for a potential moon landing in 2028! More reading and vision give interesting science that perhaps we all will learn about.

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Now, back to Earth. Hopefully, we are all enjoying the same newness of spring. The fresh sights featuring fields with identifiable crops, beautiful pastured ponds with cows and calves grazing along the way, a few rabbits and one or two squirrels dotting around and just maybe some crawling creatures, the ones with no shoulders (and I’ve already seen two too many). Plants, animals and humans alike find their own designated space on the Earth. It’s amazing.

It’s refreshing and brightening to see homes and businesses with entrance doors decorated with wreaths. It gives a feeling of welcome to guests and yourself.

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By the way, should you call before making a visit to another person’s home? A friend and our family discussed this in an interesting conversation while the children were home last week.

Is it time to visit another one’s home? Calling, texting or messaging are ways of showing respect and politeness. No prior contact could cause stress and/or inconvenience. Think if the situation is the other way around. There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under heaven (Ecclesiastes 3:1). Now, most friendly folk want their guests to feel welcome when visiting as they should. I say that you know who, when and where to visit. Family and friends are important. Etiquette and manners are important. Just a comment. Enjoy your life.

Now, how about a good grilled cheese sandwich? I like cheddar cheese grated from the block and piled on a slice of any kind of bread I like. Rye, sourdough or plain bread make a delicious sandwich. Spread on the outside of each slice of bread butter and spread mayonnaise over the butter. You can mix equal amounts of butter and mayo or a little less or more of either and then spread on bread. This gives a crisp texture and amazing flavor with even browning, no burnt spots.

Enjoy a grilled cheese sandwich; it’s delicious! Try it and tell me you like it!