Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Rivers of Batesville are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Brewer Lewis Rivers, born 12:24 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

He weighed 7 pounds and 13 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are William L. Brewer of Oakland and Mary Roussel of Norco, Louisiana.

Paternal grandparents are Nettie and Joe Rivers of Batesville.

Great-grandparents are the late Lewis and Elwanda Brewer of Oakland; Erma and the late Alvin Roussel of Norco, Louisiana; the late Mr. and Mrs. Joel Louis Rivers Sr. of Marks; and the late Mr. and Mrs. Sherman Taylor of Lambert.

He is welcomed home by his big sisters, Ella Rivers, 13, and Sims Rivers, 10.

Mrs. Rivers is the former Rebecca Brewer of Oakland.