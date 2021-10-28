Aven Kate Lee

Buddy and Allison Lee are pleased to announce the birth of their second child, a daughter, Aven Kate Lee, born 5:33 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and measured 20.5 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Tony Aven of Cowart and Melinda Aven of Tippo.

Paternal grandparents are Curtis and Alice Lee of Charleston.

Great-grandparents are Fay Aven of Cowart and Bitsy Murphey of Tippo.

Welcoming the new baby home is big sister, Avery Clare Lee, age 4.