Mary Claire Murphey

John Steele Murphey and Kaitlyn Hodges of Tippo are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Mary Claire Murphey, born at 8:36 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, at Baptist Memorial Hospital — North Mississippi in Oxford.

She weighed 6 pounds and 15 ounces, and measured 19 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Terry and Gay Hodges of Charleston, and Jerry and MaLinda Martin of Tillatoba.

Paternal grandparents are Alex Murphey of Tippo and Michelle Logan of Batesville.

Great-grandparents welcoming the baby are Carolyn Murphey of Tippo and Jeanette Hardy of Hernando.