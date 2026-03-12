You couldn’t tell from the outside.

But when the huge tree fell on Gary’s tractor, Drew’s truck, the chicken yard fence and two chicken houses with enclosures inside the fencing — it was obvious.

The tree that fell had long ago split and had grown up with a two-pronged trunk, thick and seemingly strong. That tree stood through many storms, heavy rains, ice and probably lots of high winds. There didn’t seem to be any danger in it falling.

But after the heavy rains, the tree roots became so soaked they couldn’t retain their integrity in holding tight to the soil. The foundation of the tree wasn’t firm.

With the split in the main trunk, the tree had two large sections that waved and trembled in the high winds. The tree was alternately swaying one way and then another. It was divided.

All of these factors led to the huge, heavy tree, that looked so firm and steady, breaking and falling.

Then the worst problem was disclosed. The inside of the tree was rotten. The rotten wood couldn’t hold, had no strength and gave in to the wind and rain.

Jesus looked at the scribes and Pharisees (the people who transcribed scripture and taught scripture to the people in His day) and made an observation. A dreadful observation.

“Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you are like whitewashed tombs, which outwardly appear beautiful, but within are full of dead people’s bones and all uncleanness.” ~ Matthew 23:27

These leaders went to great lengths to keep the requirements of the “Law” and followed the rules of the religion, but they lacked true religion in their hearts and minds and actions.

They looked good when observed by the people, but there was no real religion of love and faith in their hearts and minds.

They didn’t even recognize God’s Son, the Messiah who was prophesied to come, when He was right in front of them.

They didn’t have a real relationship with God.

Jesus said they were unclean inside! They were actually dead inside.

Are you divided spiritually? Do you give God your all; all of you? Or do you only submit to Him and His will in some ways? Do you hold back?

1 Chronicles 28:9 tells us, “Serve Him with a whole heart and a willing mind.”

Deuteronomy 6:5 says, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength.”

Isaiah 1:18 teaches, “Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red as crimson, they shall be like wool.”

Don’t be “whitewashed” on the outside and dead inside.

Let God wash your sins away through the blood and sacrifice of Jesus Christ!