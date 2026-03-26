A new experience for me!

The cheer competition, Deep South Eras Cheer, was in New Orleans in a huge venue: spotlights, colored lights, big music, projection screens and excited announcers!

Plus, all the cheer girls of all ages from little to teens; their moms armed with hair spray, glitter and lipstick; and dads — some dressed in cheer T-shirts and carrying bags and younger children. Also, we grandmas were bringing up the rear and giving lots of encouragement to our little contestants.

Did we walk a lot? My goodness, yes! First from the distant parking place in the grass by the fence, to many levels we climbed, to the seats surrounding the performance floor.

Smells of fresh, buttery popcorn, hot dogs, hot sausage, Dipping Dots and soft pretzels, stirred our appetites while fresh lemonade, frosty water, and cold soft drinks teased us to buy them.

We jostled along with all the other mothers, some who were glittery themselves as they herded their daughters to the gathering place for their teams. There, groups sat on the floor and fixed little girls up for their time in the spotlight jumping, twirling, doing back bends, forming pyramids and more!

Hair spray reigned! Curly matching pony tails were attached and anchored with bows big enough to take flight with, and last touches of cheek glitter and lipstick were carefully applied. The girls laughed, chattered, got out iPads to play games, retrieved Uno cards and color pages from backpacks and filled the time playing, coloring and enjoying being together while moms chatted and observed.

Addie had a part of doing a lift for another little girl to do a pose up in the air. She confessed to me, “I’m a little nervous, Nonnie.”

We talked about it, and how after you have practiced over and over, then you do your best, and depend on your team to do their part! When performing under the bright lights, the lift went off just perfectly!

Real smiles all around!

What do the little girls learn from this yearlong effort of learning, practice and performance?

Lots of things! Memorizing the routines and practicing until muscle memory guides them as with other sports is important. Being in the right place among the team members on an unmarked stage takes practice, too. Staying in time with the team going through the many moves is integral to success. Stage fright, fear, intimidation by the huge venue, bright lights, loud music and cheering people can be overwhelming, but these little 7-year-olds smiled and bounced through their routines as if they did so every day!

They had learned to listen, learn and practice to the leadership of coaches and help-ers. They had learned to do things they had not attempted before. They had learned to help each other, They had learned to work as a team for success. They had experienced nerves, fear and stage fright and overcome it! They learned to do their best!

They felt success when they were given their medals.

And the glitter was pretty fun, too!

“Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord. (Colossians 3:23a)