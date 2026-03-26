Warm and pleasant greetings to all. We hope you are enjoying a good week.

The beginning of last week, workers were nearby and in our community cutting and piling limbs and digging out ditches. This improvement project is, of course, the result of the recent ice storm. Individual residents are still cleaning personal property while the lawn mowers begin with the first cuttings and trimmings.

It’s the mud-nesting barn swallow that comes before spring officially starts and christens the garage with pellets mixed to build nests in queer places!

Did you enjoy the first day of spring? The first day of spring is Equinox, which means almost equal time for day and night; 12 hours daylight and 12 hours darkness. Meteorologists say this means more daylight and days get warmer.

So, celebrate spring. Start a garden, enjoy the sunrise and sunset and maybe you will see some springtime baby animals, too, while you enjoy the newness of spring. Happy spring!

Are you feeling symptoms of spring fever? You can or may be feeling any number of moods, physical or behavioral changes with the onset of spring. Whatever the feeling associated with the end of winter, we call it spring fever. It could refer to energy, vitality as well as restlessness.

Anyway, any time we are free to get outdoors to do chores or work inside cleaning and organizing. Whatever you choose, remember to continue to eat well, manage your allergies and stay hydrated. This all goes along with helping you feel better.

Are you curious (or maybe just nosy)? We say “just curious, not trying to be nosy.” But you want to know what you want to know! (For some reason.) Research shows that curiosity is good for the brain, that lifelong learning protects cognition. Curiosity is a desire to learn something. Good exercise for the brain is good for everyone.

Are you connecting with others? An article in the AARP bulletin gave comments from internists and cardiologists who say staying engaged with friends and community buffers against loneliness, depression and brain decline that can follow. We’ve always known what goes along to strengthen the brain. Exercise, food and sleep are mainstays to focus on.

I admire all the ladies who enjoy the CARE art and craft activities along with other classes, the ladies belonging to the Sisters Book Club, and the garden clubs, etc. These activities may/can help you feel good about life and appreciate your community for all it is worth.

The fifth Sunday First District of Tallahatchie County Association will be held at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Tillatoba, on Sunday, March 29, beginning with Sunday school at 10 a.m.

New Town Church Pastor Preston Coleman will teach the adult Sunday school class, followed with 11 a.m. worship and fellowship services.

The New Town Youth Department will conduct the youth activity. Pastor Carl Ray is the host pastor and will deliver the day’s sermon.

Our community joins you in prayer as we show concern and care for each other, those who may be facing difficult challenges or experiencing uncertain situations. We all have yet to “know in full” how God is willing to respond to prevailing prayers.

I like this: Embrace this day with gratitude and a positive spirit.