TUTWILER — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Delta, in partnership with the Tutwiler Community Education Center (TCEC), is tipping off a new after-school basketball program for local youth starting Monday, April 27.

The program runs Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the TCEC. It is open to boys and girls ages 6-12, with a limited enrollment of 25 participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Leading the program are Coach Bernard Berryhill and Coach Khristopher Smith, both experienced youth development professionals with the Boys & Girls Clubs.

Coach Berryhill is a 2016 NFHS State Coach of the Year and former head coach at West Tallahatchie High School and Cleveland Central High School.

“We are so happy that we can start offering this after-school program for our town youth,” said program coordinator Lucinda Berryhill.

There is no minimum activity fee to participate.

Parents interested in enrolling their child may contact the Tutwiler center at 662-345-8393.

Children may be registered on site but will be served on a first come, first-served basis.

The after-school basketball program is part of a broader expansion of Boys & Girls Clubs services in Tutwiler, including an upcoming Summer Club opening on June 1 and a community pop-in open house scheduled for Thursday, April 30, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend.