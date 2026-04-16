MIAMI – U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tampa’s crew offloaded approximately 3,825 pounds of cocaine worth more than $28.7 million and enough to kill more than 1.4 million Americans, Thursday, at Base Miami Beach.

The seized contraband was the result of two interdictions in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean through Operation Pacific Viper.

"This crew's performance over the last 74 days has been nothing short of phenomenal," said Cmdr. Joshua DiPietro, commanding officer of Tampa. "From qualifying several pilots, tie downs, landing safety officers, and helicopter control officers for aviation operations at the start of the patrol to seizing nearly $45 million in illicit narcotics, their teamwork during complex operations was truly impressive. They met every challenge head-on, working seamlessly with our partner agencies and international allies to disrupt transnational criminal organizations.”

The following assets and crews were involved in the interdiction operations:

» USCGC Tampa (WMEC 902)

» Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron

» Joint Interagency Task Force South

» Coast Guard Southeast District watchstanders

» Coast Guard Southwest District watchstanders

Since its inception under President Donald Trump, Operation Pacific Viper accelerated counter-drug operations in the Eastern Pacific, a primary corridor for narcotics smuggling from Central and South America. The Coast Guard surged cutters, aircraft and tactical teams to interdict, seize and disrupt the flow of cocaine and other illicit drugs.

These efforts are a critical component of the broader U.S. strategy to combat narco-terrorism and dismantle transnational criminal organizations. Under the leadership of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, the men and women of the Coast Guard will continue deploying overwhelming force against the cartels, cutting off the flow of drugs into the United States and put an end to the cartel’s reign of terror.

Recent operations highlighted the effectiveness of this approach, including record-setting interdictions. In February, the Coast Guard marked a significant achievement by seizing 200,000 pounds of cocaine, underscoring the sustained effectiveness of Operation Pacific Viper. Since launching this operation in early August, the Coast Guard has seized over 215,000 pounds of cocaine and apprehended 160 suspected narco-traffickers. The Coast Guard’s persistent operations and rapid response denied criminal organizations billions in illicit revenue and prevented the flow of dangerous drugs into American communities.

Some 80% of interdictions of U.S.-bound drugs occur at sea. This underscores the importance of maritime interdiction in combatting the flow of illegal narcotics and protecting American communities from this deadly threat.

U.S. Southern Command’s Joint Interagency Task Force South based in Key West conducts the detection and monitoring of aerial and maritime transit of illegal drugs. Once interdiction becomes imminent, the law enforcement phase of the operation begins, and control of the operation shifts to the U.S. Coast Guard throughout the interdiction and apprehension.

Interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean are performed by members of the U.S. Coast Guard under the authority and control of the Coast Guard’s Southwest District, headquartered in Alameda, California.

Coast Guard Cutter Tampa is a 270-foot medium endurance cutter homeported in Portsmouth, Virginia, under U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command.