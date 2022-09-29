The CARE Gateway to the Delta Festival Committee is very excited to announce our next couple of bands for festival day, Oct. 22. These entertainers will help us transition from the morning and noontime into the evening, and they will never miss a beat!

Otis “TCB” Taylor is a soul and blues recording artist, who is also known for his songwriting skills. However, TCB may be best known for his skills when playing his harmonica. He has recorded numerous CDs and some of his hits include Blues Train, Highway 49 and Jailhouse Blues.

Born and raised in Tutwiler, the West Tallahatchie grad moved to Dallas for college, before returning to the Delta. TCB takes pride in the list of great bluesmen that he has performed with over the many years of his career. He invites everyone to climb aboard that Blues Train at the Gateway Festival and assures you that you do not want to be left behind!

Our next performers for the day have quite the local following! Joe Kendall and the Rustenhaven Band will perform a session of country favorites mixed with a little country rock ’n’ roll for good measure.

CARE is very lucky to have Joe perform for us again this year. He has performed at the Gateway Festival several times in the past and is always willing to help as needed.

Born and raised in the Mississippi backwoods, Joe started writing music at age 16, and has been performing for over 20 years. He admits that he is not a fan of some of today’s music with overly produced theatrics but prefers to focus on the song lyrics and the beauty of music. Joe’s strong country voice has a way of pumping up the crowd and building excitement. As a local, he is always a crowd favorite, and we are excited to hear him perform again this year.

Keep watching here for the announcement of more bands to perform at the festival.

Now for another big announcement: We are planning to have a Gateway to the Delta Festival presale on Friday, Oct. 7. We will be selling T-shirts, posters, very cool color-changing concert cups, charcuterie boards and other assorted merchandise. Don’t miss it. The sale begins at 11 a.m. (and not a minute before) and will last until 6 p.m. It will be held inside the grand hall of the CARE building. Hope to see you there!