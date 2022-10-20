Warm and pleasant greetings to all. We hope you are enjoying a good week.

The rain late last Wednesday evening was nice. It was comfortable with the sunny and pleasant days following.

Last week was Fire Prevention Week. The entire month of October is designated to fire safety awareness and to educate families, students and communities across the nation.

The campaign theme for this year was “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.” We can all help protect and keep our home safe by installing smoke and carbon monoxide (CD) detectors, as well as having a fire extinguisher at home. Having these devices are fine.

Do you know how to change the batteries in the alarm and also how to use a fire extinguisher? That’s the big question. Fire extinguishers have illustrated directions on them, but it’s good to have an idea how they work.

Keep a fire extinguisher handy and know how to use it. Wherever you store a fire extinguisher, make sure it is easily accessible by everyone in the home.

As I write, I thought maybe I should stop to check the extinguisher. I didn’t see it. In a quick second, I got a bit edgy because we have always had a fire extinguisher placed within reach. It took several minutes to notice that it was placed in the opposite corner. Guess it was moved when the room was cleaned this summer. I know where it is now!

Looking to get a fire extinguisher? They can be purchased for under $20. The ABC extinguisher is the best type for household use as it can combat all types of fires.

Many churches are back to some regular Sunday services. The fifth Sunday, Oct. 30, fellowship services for the First District of Tallahatchie County Association and its auxiliaries will be held at Locopolis Missionary Baptist Church, Highway 32, Charleston. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. followed by worship and fellowship service at 11 a.m.

I went to town Friday morning mainly to the grocery. The overall atmosphere was great. It was good to see all. A few waves, a couple of “air” hugs and several close-ups to chat made my day.

I share a bite-size healthy thought with you. Many days, I receive “good morning” notes. I appreciate the refreshing messages and wish it right back.

Have you ever made a joy list? It’s not quite the same as a thankful list. Just take a few minutes and write everything you think that brings you joy today.

My list from the week: sipping ice tea, watching homemade rolls rise and bake, playing the piano, holding a baby for a minute, chatting with grandson, seeing a deer crossing the yard, greeting a neighbor in the yard, seeing what’s in the bag or box, walking under the pecan tree, receiving a phone call from a friend.

Set a timeframe when you make your list. You may go into overtime like I did! I had more joy than I thought!

Have joy this day. Be blessed.