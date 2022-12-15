Warm and pleasant holiday greetings. We hope you are enjoying a good week. Dreary weather is not necessarily best for me, however the weather has its season and we enjoy the beauty of its making each day. Sometimes, the “winter blues” catch me on low, but I quickly perk up a bit and get a handle on it.

There’s never much news, but we can always have a say about the roads. The last few weeks, the roadways have worsened. Drivers are particularly aware of the road conditions.

Honestly, I hope there is no other road (and it really should not be) like the Blue Cane and Byars roads. You can hardly walk or ride a bicycle on these roads! Imagine driving a vehicle. It’s awfully uncomfortable. I was drunk as Uncle Cootie when I got to the highway, from slowly trying to find a smooth stretch. I had to stop and be sure I could maintain my equilibrium before I entered the highway.

It has been mentioned to me not to say anything about the roads as it will not do any good. I am not mentioning it for the good, it’s for news. Hopefully, one day residents will experience the comfort and appreciation of better roadways. Residents have petitioned, asked and met many times over the years with county officials with no results, just promises.

Many will continue to be on the go with decorating, cleaning and cooking. Always take time to carry out your plans and expect good results. When it’s food service time, safety first. Be prepared to handle little accidents that may occur during the holidays. When placing dishes on the serving table, always place hot liquid and foods in the center of the table, where they are less likely to be knocked over. Keep children out of the kitchen. Set up games and other activities in another room.

Perhaps there will be extra treats around, but keep healthy eating in mind. It’s a celebration for the day, not the whole month. Keep that in mind as you select what to eat. Enjoy homemade cookies and fresh fruits. Now, if you are having a little trouble peeling your orange and grapefruit, try this: Any fruit, like an orange, clementine or grapefruit, becomes easier to peel when you gently press and roll it on a table or countertop first. You can also take a sharp knife and cut all the way around the fruit about halfway up, but not deep into the flesh. With your fingers, start to peel as you pull down from where the fruit was cut. This lets you peel the first half round and then the next.

Enjoy life today. Be blessed.