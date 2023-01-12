Warm and pleasant greetings to all. We hope you are enjoying a good week. It’s the second week of a new year and things are moving right along.

Best wishes to our school students as they continue with their studies. Let’s encourage and support our school students as they enter the last semester. Conduct, along with good scores, are important as we nurture our children.

This week is Friday the 13th, which is my dad’s birthday. Many fear the number 13 with phobia superstition. I didn’t know so many people are terrorized or panicky about Friday the 13th. I never think much about it. Three of my family members and other people celebrate birthdays on Friday the 13th. Other events and birthdays fall on Friday the 13th. It’s not bad. Misfortunes can occur anytime. Enjoy the day as you do every other day.

I rearranged some books in Leslie’s little corner library to find space to slip in a few of my books I needed to put away. I came across a children’s big Jumbo Question and Answer Book by Playmore Inc. publishers. I found myself spending several minutes reading. Here’s one question: Can a horse sleep standing up? It’s almost impossible to fall asleep while standing. The moment you begin to doze, you’re likely to fall down. But horses often seem to sleep while they’re standing ... and they do! When a horse stands perfectly still and relaxes, joints in his legs lock into position, holding the horse up even if he falls asleep.

Horses actually prefer to sleep standing up, for when they lie down, their weight presses them down heavily against the ground, which can make breathing difficult. So a horse rarely lies down to sleep, and can doze quite comfortably while standing in his stall. Elephants and other large animals can sleep while they are standing up, too!

Sunday, Jan. 15, is Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. Perhaps you remember what you were doing when the news came that MLK Jr. had been shot down in Memphis. It was April 4, 1968. I shall always remember the sudden feeling of emotions that shadowed me. I had just celebrated my special birthday the day before, on April 3. At this time, a chain of riots carried on in almost every major city in America. Some people were angry, saying bad words, and others were crying and praying.

America will remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on his birthday, Jan. 15, and celebrate his legacy on the official holiday of Monday, Jan. 16.

The 2023 theme selected is “Together We Can Dream” and these are some facts: MLK Day is a federal holiday held on the third Monday of January. It celebrates the life and achievements of MLK Jr. He was an influential American civil rights leader.

MLK Jr. was an American Baptist minister and activist, prominent leader in the civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968.

Martin was 6’2” tall.

He sought equality and human rights for African Americans, the economically disadvantaged and all victims of injustices through peaceful protest.

One of the MLK Jr. famous quotes is, “The ultimate measure of man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and conveniences, but where he stands at times of challenges and controversy.”

We also remember that, most importantly, Dr. King closes his life with a prayer. Toward the end, he said, “I only pray that my death will be redemptive.” I feel that’s a powerful statement with a glorious ambition. That your death would bring fulfillment to others.

Our community, along with every other community and neighborhood in the state and nation, salutes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Enjoy life today. Be blessed.