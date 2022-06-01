Summertime is here! The heat and humidity will be here before you know it, so we have planned lots of “cool” events at CARE over the next couple months to keep everyone busy. Mark your calendar with the following dates and times:

• Chick-fil-A Food Truck – Our friends at Chick-fil-A will again bring their food truck to Charleston on Tuesday, June 7, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A portion of all sales will go to CARE to provide free summer camps to our community. A debit or credit card must be used for all sales.

• 4th of July Wreath Class – We are very excited to again partner with the Flower Basket ladies to offer a class on Friday, June 10, to create a 4th of July wreath for your front door. We will begin at 5:30 with snacks provided. The fee for this class is $15 to cover the cost of your supplies.

• Father’s Day Look-a-Like Contest – Thank you to everyone who submitted their photos for our Mother’s Day Contest, and we cannot leave our dads out for Father’s Day. Start looking through your pics now to find the perfect one to submit of the men in your life. Entries must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 17, to ensure entry in the contest. A prize package will again be given to our winning dad.

• Rockin’ at the Fairgrounds – Need something to do on a Saturday night? Join CARE, the Tallahatchie County Fairgrounds Committee and the Ed & Becky Meek Foundation on June 18 at 8 p.m. for a night of music featuring Slash and Joe Kendall. Bring your lawn chair and your cooker, but, most importantly, bring your friends!

• Ladies’ Paint Night – June will end with another fun paint night on June 24 at 5:30. If you have not attended one of these nights, you are missing out on a fun free night filled with food, friends and lots of laughs.

And, then we move into July! CARE is excited to again offer summer camps for children ages 5 to 12. However, this summer includes some new programs for children in our community. We will again offer art and karate, but we will add drama and dance to our July lineup this summer.

Camps are free again this summer, but we do ask that if you register your child/children, you also attend. Many of these sessions fill very quickly and will have a waiting list of other children who would like to attend. Dates and times will be released soon so that you can reserve your spot.

Whew! See ... we told you that we have so many cool events happening at CARE. Join us, won’t you?

See you at CARE in 2022!