The last few weeks at ECF have been relatively calm as far as COVID is concerned. Although we have a few workers out who tested positive, our resident population has remained clear. ECF residents are affected by staff results because of exposure to them. Once again, we have several resident rooms on isolation due to their contact with staff who tested positive. Hopefully, the numbers remain low, but we continue to consider the facility in outbreak.

In the past few weeks we have admitted several new residents. Since COVID, it has been a slower admission rate, but we recently have admitted eight new residents. Every admit brings a new friendship possibility to our resident population along with family members we grow to know as well.

It is our hope that both you and your loved one feel welcomed and know that it is our intent to provide loving, quality care each day. Welcome to ECF.

Although the calendar says it is fall, the temperatures continue to say summer. We hope to experience cooler temperatures and begin to get outside more. Our courtyard is a work in progress, and each day reveals more of the look that will eventually be a place for residents and family to share.

Activities have never stopped at ECF. Regardless of the illness, weather, staff; we find a way to entertain. Recently, our cable network removed most known networks like ABC, CBS, etc. These carried a lot of programs our residents liked and watched daily. We have always used DVD movies to fill in, but it was getting harder to find and afford them.

At 70, my knowledge of this new TV called streaming is limited, but Buddy McRae knows a lot about it and generously connected our large televisions to Apple TV, which offers new, old and recorded programs from a wide variety of venues. Thanks for hearing us, Buddy! We are enjoying Apple TV.

I would also like to express thanks to BJ Russell, who installed the programming on both wings.