Stories of Brett Wholesale by Lanelle Lacey, Part 2:

Many times the trucks “broke down” at all hours! Daddy would receive a call and would immediately contact Mr. Tubbs (we just called him “Tubbs”).

He was an excellent mechanic who was also a very good friend. His service site was next door to our business. (It had originally been owned by Mr. Clutts). Tubbs would go to the truck and repair whatever to keep Brett Wholesale going!

Loyal and dependable employees were led by Mr. Kenny Pennington managing the warehouse, keeping the loading, unloading and working forklift going. Daddy was quietly known by us to give a little advance to a warehouse worker’s paycheck if they were in particular need.

It was not unusual for a small store to call Daddy at home on the weekend saying they were out of something. He would open the Wholesale, get the items, load the station wagon and deliver it himself — never wanting a customer to need a product.

As children, Kenny and I would work, too! Almost every Saturday, our job was to “stamp” all the packages of cigarettes in every box, in every case and other tobacco products. (This was known as the Tobacco Room.) The stamps and the special stamping machine had to be purchased continually by Brett Wholesale from the State Tax Commission office in Clarksdale. And, yes, we did get paid a little, too!

In the tobacco room, all the inventory consisted of many kinds of candy, gum, etc. This room was always double locked when the Wholesale and office were closed, as the tobacco inventory was extremely costly. In later years, our boys made us proud helping Helen stamp the cigarettes every time we came home! One visit, they decided to open their own “business” setting up a lemonade stand (with May May’s help!) on the sidewalk in front of our house. Daddy made certain that the Wholesale employees knew about their little business, where they could find cold lemonade.

In our small towns, most of our friends were seen daily. Carol Powell and I played at Brett Wholesale for hours in the area where large cases of laundry detergent were stacked so high! We loved climbing on all those cases, playing anything we could imagine! Carol’s mother, Jessie Mae Powell, worked at the county health department next to our business on the Square. Carol and I played there as well, or at her father’s service station. I know Ray and Jessie Mae Powell thought of me as another daughter. Plus, we were always welcomed to get a cold drink from those old drink machines that looked like chest freezers. Oh, for a cold Coke, Orange Crush or grape drink on a hot Delta day! Other play stops included Jane Henderson’s house across the bridge!

It was not always just work. There were years when Mama would plan and feed all the employees a great Christmas spread. In those days, there was always a small decorated tree on one desk. Mama and Helen would string up the many Christmas cards from all the large companies who did business with Daddy, adding a holiday touch! (The larger companies would give large boxes of chocolate, all of which we took home.)

Each employee was given a big turkey as their Christmas gift for their families. Usually, Daddy’s gift to all his customers and small stores would be a big Brett Wholesale calendar and some other small, personalized items, such as pens, can openers and coin holders.

In December 1972, I married an Air Force officer. Yes, he also would help during the annual dreaded time for inventory that had to be completed! He loved my parents and considered it an honor to lend a hand.

» Final installment next week.