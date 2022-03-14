Happy spring break to all you schoolchildren and school staff! I pray you all have a good and safe holiday!

We got snow Friday night! I knew they had predicted it, but the last time I got up and looked out it hadn’t. I read some more in my new Better Homes and Gardens magazine and watched TV until I felt sleepy. I decided I would look one more time before I went to bed and could not believe what I was seeing! Snow was everywhere and a lot of it!

Saturday, our friend from Caledonia, Susan Bell, came and spent the night. We had a short visit this time but enjoyed every minute. David cooked her favorite, a pot of northern beans with smoked ham chunks, and I fried potatoes with onions, made cornbread and we had slaw. I made chocolate pies for dessert and we ate one as soon as she got here.

After a tough cold, windy day on the Rez, JR Dukes weighed in one fish for 3.14 pounds but still somehow managed to come up into the top 10 overall rankings for the year. He has three more tournaments this year and he hopes he can catch fish at them and stay inside the top 10. JR also gives a huge thanks to Michael D. Moore for coming and fishing as a co so he did not have to do a boater-on-boater draw! Congratulations, neighbor!

Alan McMillan sold his house and a young couple by the name of Taylor and Bonnie Moody bought Alan’s home. The Moody’s have two small children, Jack and Layden. They were impressed with Tillatoba Baptist church Sunday and said they would be back.

Shelia Jackson and granddaughter Mali Jarrell left Feb. 12 for Knoxville, Tenn. They met Benji Thurman in Dickson, Tenn., and he took them on to Knoxville. They visited with Mr. and Mrs. Beverly Thurman, Benji and Steve Thurman and girls for a month. They started back Friday night on a bus and got 30 miles from Nashville and were stranded for three hours on side of the road before another bus came for them. They went on to Nashville and got delayed there for two hours. Shelia said they were actually stranded five hours before coming on to Memphis. “I’ll never ride another bus anywhere,” said Shelia after she got home and rested a few hours.

Martha Box says she is busy all day every day and able because our Lord keeps her active. She has been working with some of our neighbors taking care of a neighbor. Much improvement is happening! Martha said she attended a great Spirit-filled, healing church service Sunday. “Wow!”

Belated happy birthday to Rossalan Leard, who celebrated her 20th birthday on March 10. She celebrated with close friends and family on March 12 at Hometown Pizza Cafe in Water Valley. It was a surprise party hosted by her best friend, Breeze Hughes. Some attendees included Rossalan Leard’s father, Ross Leard, and Robby, Chestin and Laney Leard. Also attending were Jake and Nancy Rose with their two children, John Luke and Logan; Brad, Frankie and Bradley Holliday; her aunt Kathy Dukes; Jimmy and Destiny Dukes, with their three children, Braxden, Audree and Connor; and Kim and Aaron Poynor. From the pictures I received, they had a ball. I know the kids enjoyed it!

David and I made another trip to Oxford Monday morning for another shot in my eye. I’m praying the shots are helping.

Belated happy birthday to Windy Dempsey on the 11th. Happy birthday to Addison and Abbigail Newsom, who celebrated on the 12th; to Greg Lukacs and our sweet daughter-in-law, Brandy Deck, on the 19th; Amanda Ayers Gunn, who celebrates the 21st; to Hayden Wooldridge, who celebrates the 22nd; and Daisy Walton Burlison on the 23rd. May you all have a great time celebrating!

Please pray for the people of Ukraine and Russia and pray for America, as well!

Thought for the day: A vacation is something you take when you can’t take what you are taking.