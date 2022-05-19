I want to wish Ollie Dogan, a beautiful and kind lady that I have known for my lifetime, a belated happy birthday. Ollie celebrated her 90th on May 7. I know there was a big party celebrating this milestone.

Congratulations to Charlie Worsham for receiving the ACM award for Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year. I know Grenada is proud of you, Charlie!

I talked to Peggy Bailey by phone Monday morning and she said she was feeling so-so. I hope that means good. Eugene, her sweet husband (she may beg to differ) had to have some cancers taken off his head recently. I hope you will be ready to go coon hunting when the time comes. Don’t sell those coon dogs just yet.

Happy birthday to Sherry Thornburg on the 18th; Liz McKinney on the 20th; Junior Dukes, my grandson, who celebrates the 22nd; Lisa Chambers on the 23rd and to a longtime special friend, Mary Hill, on the 25th. I pray you all enjoy your special day!

Mark and Faye Hartley went to their daughter Kristie’s graduation Saturday, May 7. Also attending was her brother, Nathan, and Rachel Dear, a girl that works with Kristie. Saturday night, Nathan and Kristie Hartley cooked supper for Faye and attending were Nathan, Kristie, Betsy, Rowland, Mary Brett, Mclendon and Mark. Faye said it was delicious and she enjoyed it very much. They ended the night playing baseball with Rowland. They all had to play. “It was a wonderful day,” said Faye.

Congratulations to Cody and Beth Tillman Deloach on a beautiful lil baby girl, Hallie Bren. Hallie weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces, and is 21 inches long. Another cousin for me to love.

James Lee Sturdivant, son of Jared and Melissa, had his end-of-the-year class party last week and got his certificate where he completed 4-year-old kindergarten. Congratulations, James Lee! Also graduating from K-4 was Alice Donovan, daughter of Steven and Emily Tillman Donovan.

Shelia Jackson visited Clarice Dahl, Pam Pipkin and her grandson, Creed, and Bobbie Kennedy and her daughter, Chelsea, and her son Rye. She also visited with Robbie Griffin, and Bonita King and Terry McCullar were there, so she had a good time visiting with them all.

Martha Box had a great time last Tuesday night at “Picking on the Square” in Grenada. Thursday, she had a good visit with friends for a meal. Friday, Martha and her sister, Joyce Stevens, went to a great graduation for Anna Box. Great food, wonderful visit with family and friends. Sunday, she went to a homecoming at Willow Springs Assembly of God. What mem-ories were shared through John Box’s artistic presentations. Martha confessed she cried and laughed all the way through. Brother Tommy Darby and Sister Darby’s leadership of the church for 46 years was celebrated. Family, friends, loves grew up in the church over 79 years. Lot of happy, with some sad, memories and love there, she said.

Lil Scottie Little celebrated her second birthday with a party on the 14th with family and friends. I think she had more than one party and loved them all. Happy birthday, baby girl!

Josh Harrison did a great job playing the electric guitar and singing “I saw the Light” in church Sunday and Jake Harrison did great singing “Wayfaring Stranger,” a cappella. The boys get their talent from their grandmother, Diane Hill, says their mother, Ginger Box Harrison. She said it “definitively didn’t come from me.”

Recipe: Fried Pork Chops from the Presley family cookbook. Elvis loved these!

6 medium pork chops

1 tsp. pepper plus 1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. parsley flakes

1 1/2 cup flour

1/2 tsp. paprika

1/3 cup Crisco oil

Wash pork chops and pat dry. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Let pork chops stand for about 5 or 6 minutes. Coat in flour with paprika and parsley flakes mixed in. Place in hot oil and fry until golden brown.

Thought for the day: Wife: “Do you love me still?” Husband: “Yes, better than any other way.”