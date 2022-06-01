All the rain we had cooled things off and it feels wonderful. The wind was perfect, blowing a cool breeze across the porch. Just right for porch sitting. David and I picked up lunch in Grenada and brought it home and ate on the porch, picnic style. It was fun and good.

Happy second anniversary to Josh Byers and Amelia Bailey Byers on June 6. I pray you two sweet people have many more to celebrate.

Happy birthday to Alex Ferguson on June 7 and Kelly Paris, Jonnie Sivley, Charles Pyron and Jake Rose, who share a birthday on the 8th. I hope you all have a great day celebrating your special day.

Friend Martha Box was busy all week digging, planting and weeding her tomatoes. Last Tuesday evening, she ended up at the Square Market in Grenada and listened to some great picking and singing. She loves listening to her grandson, Josh Harrison, sing and pick as well as the others. Last Thursday night, she went to Molly’s and had a great visit with bikers and friends. Such good laughter and tales they told.

This next paragraph was written and posted by Jackie Craig Bowman and copied by your writer. Thank you, Jackie.

“Thank you to the Tillman family for decorating the Union Cemetery for Memorial Day. They do such a great job every year! What a great time to remember our loved ones who are buried there! The cemetery is maintained by donations, and we are always in desperate need of funds. If you would like to make a contribution, please mail it to Union Cemetery Fund, c/o Lee Ann Howe, 8011 CR 154, Tillatoba, MS 38961. If you have family there, please share this post. Thank you!”

I would like to give a big “thank you” to Rosemary Irby for keeping us all informed about our school, Oakland School, with past history and pictures of teachers and students. Rosemary, you do an amazing job and a very tiring job for us all to enjoy. Rosemary has added the pictures of old homes and businesses of the old town of Oakland and a lot of history for us to enjoy. It is so much fun to see pictures of old classmates and students and to learn of their whereabouts now. Sadly, a lot have left us, but Rosemary is not going to let us forget. Thank you, sweet lady, for all you do for us in keeping us well informed.

Congratulations to Tommy W. Havens (Rabbit) who has retired after 31 years of service. Tommy retired May 25 as master sergeant (E-8). Tommy is married to Lisa Havens. Thank you so much for your selfless service, Tommy. Now, go and enjoy your grandbabies.

Recipe for the week: Green Cole Slaw, from “The Presley Family Cookbook”

1 small cabbage grated

2 tsp. sugar

2 tsp. vinegar

2 Tbs. mayonnaise

1 banana pepper or bell pepper chopped

1 small onion, grated

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and serve. Good on fish or hot dogs.

Thought for the day: No mechanical device builds up momentum quite as fast as the human tongue.