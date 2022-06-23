Our little community was saddened to hear about the death of two of our residents, Kenneth Paul Williams, 60, and his son, Douglas Paul Williams, 38. They were killed in a head- on collision on Highway 51 near Highway 7. Doug leaves his wife, Rebecca Williams; a daughter, Hannah Williams; and a son, Junior Williams. Doug also leaves his mother, Paula Williams, and a sister, Kimberly Williams.

Pray for the Clarice Dahl family. Clarice Smith Dahl, age 87, passed away peacefully June 17, at her home. Clarice is survived by her daughters, Pam Pipkin (Eugene), Kim Tennyson (Jason) and Bobbie Kennedy (Kevin), all of Charleston, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a special friend, Evelyn Slaughter. Clarice was also the sister-in-law of Shelia Jackson.

Chad Pegram, son of Tracy Pegram, broke his arm in four places. Chad will have to have pins and screws to hold the bones in place for now and was to have another surgery on Monday to take skin grafts. We are praying for you, Chad.

Visiting with Eugene, Peggy and Erik Bailey Sunday was their son, Ronnie Bailey of Dyersburg, Tennessee, and their daughter, Jennifer Bailey of Oakland. Jennifer cooked dinner for all of them. I know it was good, too! Jennifer is a good cook!

Belated happy birthday to Vivian Simmons and Mindy Robinson, who shared a birthday on the 18th. Happy birthday to Sheri Harris on the 24th; my great-niece, Laura Lee Beardain, on the 25th; cuz, John Adam Robinson and Ashton Langham on the 26th; and Tori Bowman and Bubba Dukes, who share a birthday the 27th. I pray you all have a great day celebrating.

Happy 64th anniversary to Eugene and Peggy Bailey on the 28th. Eugene, me being your good friend and to help you out a little on your gift giving to Miss Peggy, I Googled it for you and it says if you have been married that long, just pick her a bouquet of wildflowers cause she won’t be able to see or smell them, her being that old. All jokes aside, I hope you two have a wonderful day celebrating your anniversary.

Debbie McCool said they had a great day Sunday, Father’s Day. They went to her daddy’s, Ray Bell’s, and cooked on the grill. Her sister Karen was there as well as all three of their children and also children-in-law and grandchildren. She said they all ate too much but had a great time together sitting under the tree enjoying it all! Sounds like fun, Debbie.

Martha Box will soon be eating ripe tomatoes! She had fried green tomatoes for supper Sunday night. The heat, she says, has been “tuff,” but she has been making it with tomatoes from her garden.

Tuesday night, Martha went back to the Grenada square for good friends and good music. Martha said she had a good time at Jimmy Jones’ birthday party at Magnolias Saturday night, with wonderful food and super waitresses. Friends and good music, with Jimmy’s laugh, provided her with a much needed break, she said.

Faye Hartley has been busy going to see her grandson, Rowland Hartley, play on the Batesville All Star baseball team. She has loved every minute of it.

We went to the grocery store in Grenada the other day and the prettiest young lady sacked our groceries and brought them to the car. She said it was her first day and she was doing a fantastic job. Thanks, Maci Kent.

Sunday, my daughter, Donna Garripoli, invited us to dinner at her home in Grenada. She grilled hamburgers, fixed potato salad and baked beans and had all the fixings to go with them. She had David a white layer cake with white icing. Just what he wanted for his Father’s Day lunch. Thank you, sweet daughter. David, Tim and I enjoyed it so much!

Monday morning we motored to Coffeeville for David to have some bloodwork done and afterward we visited with Cheyenne Fox and children for a little while. My first cousin by marriage, Patsie Tillman, wasn’t feeling up to par and was still sleeping and Nick was working. Sorry we missed visiting with you and Nick. The next time we visit, we will make it in the afternoon.

Three sweet ladies from our little community decided they wanted to go to Texas, so early Saturday morning along with two young boys, grandsons, they loaded the airplane in Southaven and headed for the skies, Texas bound. I can’t wait to see if they saw some real cowboys!

Thought for the day: Square meals make round people! (At least it did me!)