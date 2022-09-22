Dr. J. Courtney Selvy is going to bring the homecoming message at Tillatoba Baptist Church Sunday, Sept. 25. He was the director of Missions for Panola County for a long time and has filled in at the Tillatoba pulpit before. Sunday school will be 9:45 to 10:45, followed from 10:45 to 11:15 with fellowship featuring coffee and donuts. Morning service begins at 11:15, followed by a covered dish meal and fellowship.

Christian love and sympathy to the Dot Leigh family of Tatum Pond Road. Mrs. Leigh is survived by three daughters, Shirley (William Earl) Tillman of Charleston, Faye (Mark) Hartley of Tillatoba and Gaye (Jerry) Milam of Charleston; five grandchildren, Jeremy (Jennifer) Tillman of Kosciusko, Jennifer (Gordon) Stanford of Charleston, Nathan (Betsy) Hartley of Tillatoba, Kristie Hartley of Tillatoba and Joshua Milam of Charleston; and a host of great grands. What a beautiful and sweet role model to follow and her three daughters are a great example and testimony to that!

Martha Box had a great visit from her nephew, Bo Wortham, and kids from Texas. She fed them, along with her daughter Ginger, Phil and Josh Harrison, breakfast Sunday morning. Even the 7-year-old cowboy thinks she is a great cook, Martha said, explaining that he ate two plates of food and his dad said he never eats that much. After they all left, Martha had a wonderful church visit at Hope Church of God with an amazing spirit of praising, singing and prayer throughout the service. Bro. Joseph Williams preached unity with a spectacular anointing felt throughout, Martha said. The love shared among the church members was “unity personified!”

Saturday night, Martha had a great meal and visit at the awards and honors program for FHA. Proud of all those kids, especially Josh.

Frank and Freda Weir traveled to Oxford Saturday and helped lil Avery Beardain celebrate her third birthday!

Waylon and Holly Dukes and lil Haven Rose have been busy painting their brick home white. I know Haven Rose helped, because she had paint on her lil body when they took a break and came to visit. I think Haven’s uncle J (Junior Dukes) helped some, too.

Your writer, along with husband David and daughter Donna Garripoli, rode to Charleston Saturday morning and watched the game between Charleston and the Grenada Chargers. Our great-grandson, Bradley, plays for the Chargers. It was a close game but Grenada ended up on top and I ended up with a horrible sunburn. David got sick and had to come back home before the game got started. He had taken his meds that morning without eating anything.

I talked to Peggy Bailey by phone Monday morning and she said she has been having trouble with her blood pressure and had to go to the doctor last week. Other than that, she said they have been staying home.

JR Dukes was fortunate enough to catch fish throughout the year and have a good finish this year to help him finish fifth in the standings of the Phoenix Bass Fishing League out of 214 other boaters. Keep up the good work, JR.

The Jackson family wants to remind all you Jackson kin that the reunion will be Saturday, Sept. 24, at Enid Church of Christ. Eating will be at noon. Patti Rowland will provide the meat, paper products and Kool-Aid. Everyone else is asked to please bring side dishes, desserts, bread and other drinks.

Happy birthday to Donald Wayne Bloodworth, Rebecca McCullar and my longtime friend, Kenneth Rowsey, on the 22nd; to Joy Mullins on the 23rd; to Bubba Howe, Jenny Lou Chambers and Sue Weir, who share a birthday on the 24th; to Don Bowman on the 25th; and to Bobby Joe McClanahan, who celebrates on the 27th. I pray you all have a wonderful day celebrating your birthday.

Tillatoba Baptist Church is having trunk-or-treat on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. They are also having Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 2-4 p.m. There will be a cake walk, pumpkin decorating, sack races, other games and prizes. Hot dogs, chips, drinks and popcorn will be provided.

Recipe for the week: Apple Pie Fritters

1 1/2 cup self rising flour

2 eggs

1 tsp. Oil

1 tsp. Cinnamon

1/2 cup milk

1 can apple pie filling

Mix everything except pie filling. Add filling and mix well. Drop by teaspoon into 3 or 4 inches of oil until golden brown. Drain and sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Thought for the day: Mystery creates wonder and wonder is the basis of man’s desire to understand.