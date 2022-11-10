More rain, but soon it will be sunshine for several days and colder temperatures!

Your writer was in the hospital for a couple of days with acute bronchitis. I told the doctor I didn’t know I had anything cute anymore and she needed to locate it for me. I am home and feeling better.

Our friend, Peggy Bailey, was moved from the Charleston rehab to the Grenada Living Center. I’m praying Peggy will get to come home soon.

Joanna Rose Pullen and cousin, Haven Rose Dukes, visited their Gripe Gripe, Terri Pullen, who is Joanna’s grandmother and Haven’s great-aunt. They enjoyed their visit, coloring and playing outside. Holly and Haven Rose Dukes and Anna and Joanna Pullen went shopping in Batesville Saturday and to wind up the afternoon, they had lunch at El Mariachi.

Martha Box said she was called to Enid Teasdale Road Sunday afternoon when her granddaughter, Marissa Leach-man, and granddaughter Addie flipped over in their vehicle. They are OK but will be so sore. Martha says this busy body has so much going on that she should have stayed at work and gotten paid for her busy hours. Martha had a great visit at Hope Church Sunday. She said Pastor Williams had a spirit-filled message, plain and simple. No matter what pain we are going through, keep on going, knowing God is still with us! Amen!

Tommy and Deborah McCool said they finally made it to visit their son Christopher and family after church Sunday. They were all feeling better. Christopher is still a little bit not perking as could be, but can’t keep him down. Samantha said the day after he woke up running a high fever and coughing, he went back to work. He felt he had too much to do. He made it until lunch and had to go home. He is better now, thank God. Debbie made them a big pot of chicken and dumplings and some brownies and took to them. Her grandsons love them, she said.

Her saying that reminded me of my late friend, Sherry Traywick Hyde, cooking dumplings for her two step- grandsons who were visiting them from Louisiana. Sherry said they asked her, “Where is the rice? Our momma always served rice with her dumplings.” I can’t remember what Sherry told them but I know they didn’t get rice that night!

Festus, Ruth Jane and Amanda Hailey attended the Holiday Open House at Coffeeville recently and she said they had a lot of pretty things to see and they really enjoyed going. Ruth Jane hasn’t been feeling on top of it lately. She went to the doctor and got two iron infusions, so maybe she will feel better soon.

Belated happy birthday to Lanie Melton on the 3rd; to my great-nephew, Kyle Scott, who was 14 on Nov. 4; to Michelle Sneed and Ben Chambers, also on the 4th; and to Margie Crawford on the 5th.

Happy birthday to Diane Dukes, Harvey Sturdivant and Rosemary Irby, who will celebrate the 11th; Kay Thurmond Turner and my Grenada friend, Marsha Moody Goodwin, who celebrate the 12th; and Mali Jarrell on the 13th. I hope you all have a great day of celebrating.

Happy anniversary to Brent and Tori Bowman on the 12th. May you have many more years to celebrate.

My recipe for Speedy Cookies:

One box cake mix, any flavor

Two eggs

1/2 cup vegetable oil

One cup chocolate chips or peanut butter chips

One cup nuts

1/4 cup coconut

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a bowl, mix all ingredients. Drop by teaspoons, two inches apart, onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 8 to 10 minutes.

Thought for the day: Falling down doesn’t make you a failure, but staying down does.