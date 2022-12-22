Merry Christmas from our home to yours. I hope you all have a wonderful and safe Christmas with your family and friends.

I received a beautiful Christmas card this week from a dear friend, Sandra Craig Anderson from Acworth, Georgia. Sandra lost her only son, Craig W. Anderson, who left his earthly home for his heavenly home July 6, 2021. On the back of the envelope was written, “I’m a broken man, with a broken past, in a dying body. However, grace is holding me together, redeemed my past, and placed me in a new body, The Body of Christ. Craig W. Anderson.” This is so beautiful, I had to share.

The Ross cousin Christmas party had a great turnout Saturday, Dec. 17, says Linda Ross Aldy. Four generations. The grandparents, Melvin and Elise Haraway Ross, had seven children. Those children had 20 children: Linda, her siblings and cousins. They’ve had a passel and now their children have children. Merry Christmas!

What a great surprise I had Saturday when my longtime friend, Susan Traywick Bell of Caledonia, came for a visit after having lunch with her sister, Sherry Traywick Bailey, in Grenada.

Ginger Harrison says the most exciting news she has for the week is that she has wrapped all the gifts! Said she was usually trying to wrap all of them on the 23rd.

Martha Box said her Texas folks landed at her house for the funeral of Sissy Anderson. Ronnie, her brother, his boy Hank and wife, Lagenda and kids. She said the funeral brought so many loving family members together. They talked, shared and played with the kids. They went back Friday. Saturday, granddaughter Addie took her shopping and to lunch again. Sunday, Martha enjoyed a wonderful church and singing service at Willow Springs Assembly of God. She said God is so good and we will celebrate the birth of Jesus singing and praising with a quadrillion amens!

Martha’s Christmas Eve supper menu will be tomato gravy, ham and biscuits with sausage gravy and chocolate gravy. If that makes you hungry, Martha said come on by at 5 p.m. Martha, it sounds better than good.

Faye Hartley had a birthday party for Kristie Saturday night. Attending were Nathan, Rowland, Mary Brett, Mclendon and Mark Hartley; Eddie and Vivian Simmons; Donald and Kathy Bloodworth; and Beth, no no Cody and Hallie Bren Deloach. Lots of food. If you ever go to Faye’s house and leave hungry, it’s your fault!

Happy birthday to Mae Brannon White on the 21st; Steve Bailey and lil Eli Chase Newman on the 22nd; Angela Purdy and Gene Pollan on the 23rd; son Derek Deck and Justin Nail, Wayne Langham and lil Lilly Agnes Taylor on the 24th; to Harvey Darby on Christmas Day; to Kevin Harris and Hayden Jackson on the 27th; Donnie Dotson, Henry Jackson, Connie Cockerel and son Casey and Jean Durham, all on the 29th; and Phillip Cross on the 30th. I pray you all have a wonderful birthday.

Please pray for Sadie Harper, who had hip surgery Monday morning; Angela Dukes, who is recovering from surgery; Otey Dahl, who is very ill at this time; and Peggy Bailey, who is in rehab recovering from a stroke.

Festus, Ruth Jane and Amanda Haley ate fish Thursday night at the fish house in Oakland celebrating their 43rd anniversary. They also attended the Christmas parades in Oakland and Coffeeville last weekend.

Daughter Donna Garripoli, granddaughter Miranda Procella and great-grandson Bradley Holliday, all from Grenada, visited Sunday afternoon.

Recipe for the week: “Wassail Bowl”

This is a good drink to have on hand after being out Christmas caroling or out in the woods finding that perfect Christmas tree if you are waiting to put it up just before Christmas Eve.

One gallon apple cider

One quart orange juice

One cup lemon juice

One quart unsweetened pineapple juice

24 whole cloves

4 sticks cinnamon

1 cup sugar

Tie the cloves and cinnamon in a bag. Combine all ingredients and simmer 10 minutes. Remove cinnamon and cloves and serve. Makes 1½ gallons.

Thought for the day: If you don’t stand for something, you will fall for anything.