Happy last week of January.

It seems only yesterday we were ushering in a new year, and now we are almost ready to turn a page on the calendar (or, in the case of some, tear one off).

Some of you younger folks might not understand how we could turn or rip a page from a calendar, because the only calendar some of you may use is on your electronic device: a smartphone, laptop, tablet, etc.

I have used a smartphone for many years, but about the only time I refer to the calendar is when I want to schedule a reminder for an appointment or upcoming event.

I still have a paper calendar hanging on the wall of my office, and also on the wall of my home office/storage area. I write on them quite often, and I at least glance at them on a daily basis.

Old-fashioned? I may resemble that remark, and I do not mind one bit. Although I carry a smartphone and use other devices, I still like the option of a tangible, visible prompt that does not require electricity, battery power or the push of a button to activate. (I also don’t want to ask a virtual assistant named Siri, either.)

Wall calendars remain relevant today and probably will be forever, which brings me to another point.

Telephone directories also are relevant in this digital age of ’puters and smart devices.

The Sun-Sentinel produces a phone book every year, thanks to the many businesses and individuals who purchase special listings and ads to make its publication possible.

A printed phone book is a tool for local residents to “reach out” to others, as Ma Bell used to say, and it also serves as a business guide for someone who needs to find a particular service.

It may be difficult for a certain segment of the population to fathom, but there still are people who do not own a computer or portable telephone — or perhaps they have a cellphone for talking and texting but do not subscribe to a data plan.

Thousands of Tallahatchians and some of our close neighbors, namely those in Yalobusha County, received a complimentary copy of this week’s newspaper. Tucked inside should have been a glossy copy of our new 2022 telephone book.

If you subscribe to the newspaper but live outside of the immediate area, sorry, but a phone book was not mailed to you. They may be obtained for a postage and handling fee. Call our office for details, and we can take your method of payment over the phone.

Our phone listings come from AT&T. If you have cut the cord — that is, you no longer own a dedicated residential telephone and make and receive all of your calls by cellphone, your number is not sent to us by AT&T. However, if you would like your cell number to be published in our phone book at no cost, just reach out and let us know.