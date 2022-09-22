Fall is my favorite time of the year. I love comfort food in the fall. You know, those one- pot meals that make you feel cozy and warm.
I remember Momma loved making homemade soup. On Halloween, she always had a pot of soup or chili on the stove. The house always smelled so good. Trick-or-treaters would come by the house and their parents would sit for a bowl of warm deliciousness. I miss those days.
I thought I’d share some good comfort food recipes with you. Enjoy!
Turnip Green Soup
1 lb. Kielbasa sausage
1 (16 oz) pkg. frozen turnip greens, chopped
2 cans Great Northern beans
2 pkgs. Knorr Vegetable soup mix
4 cups water
2 tsp. sugar
2 tsp. Tabasco sauce
Slice sausage as thick or as thin as you like. Add all ingredients to a large pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 1 to 2 hrs.
Chicken Taco Crock-Pot Soup
3 frozen chicken breasts fresh
1 medium onion diced
1 packet of taco seasoning
1 packet of Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning lower sodium if possible
DO NOT DRAIN
1 can of red kidney beans (low sodium)
1 can of white beans (low sodium)
1 can of black beans
1 can of vegetarian baked beans
1 can of rotel
1 can of corn (no salt added)
Put ingredients in order and do NOT stir until finished.
Add to Crock-Pot. Add each can above and DO NOT DRAIN or RINSE, for that is what makes the soup. Cook in Crock-Pot on low for 6-8 hours.
Before serving, take each chicken breast out and shred with 2 forks and then re-add all meat to crock pot. Add chicken broth if needed.
White Chicken Chili
1 Tbsp Olive Oil
1 Medium Onion, finely chopped
1 can (4oz) chopped green chilies
3 Tbsp All-Purpose flour
2 Tsp Cumin
2 cans Bush’s Great Northern Beans (or Navy)
1 can (14.5oz) chicken broth
1 ½ cups finely chopped cooked chicken breast ( I used canned chicken and it turns out good)
Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese
Salsa of your choice
Sour Cream
In a large skillet, cook onion in oil for 4 minutes or until transparent. Add chilies, flour and cumin; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add beans and chicken broth; bring to a boil. Reduce Heat and simmer for 10 minutes or until thickened. Add chicken; cook until hot. Garnish with cheese, sour cream and salsa.
I cook the onions as directed in the recipe and then add the onion flour mixture to everything in a crock pot and keep it on low (from lunch time till dinner time, it’s perfect).