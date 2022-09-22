Fall is my favorite time of the year. I love comfort food in the fall. You know, those one- pot meals that make you feel cozy and warm.

I remember Momma loved making homemade soup. On Halloween, she always had a pot of soup or chili on the stove. The house always smelled so good. Trick-or-treaters would come by the house and their parents would sit for a bowl of warm deliciousness. I miss those days.

I thought I’d share some good comfort food recipes with you. Enjoy!

Turnip Green Soup

1 lb. Kielbasa sausage

1 (16 oz) pkg. frozen turnip greens, chopped

2 cans Great Northern beans

2 pkgs. Knorr Vegetable soup mix

4 cups water

2 tsp. sugar

2 tsp. Tabasco sauce

Slice sausage as thick or as thin as you like. Add all ingredients to a large pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 1 to 2 hrs.

Chicken Taco Crock-Pot Soup

3 frozen chicken breasts fresh

1 medium onion diced

1 packet of taco seasoning

1 packet of Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning lower sodium if possible

DO NOT DRAIN

1 can of red kidney beans (low sodium)

1 can of white beans (low sodium)

1 can of black beans

1 can of vegetarian baked beans

1 can of rotel

1 can of corn (no salt added)

Put ingredients in order and do NOT stir until finished.

Add to Crock-Pot. Add each can above and DO NOT DRAIN or RINSE, for that is what makes the soup. Cook in Crock-Pot on low for 6-8 hours.

Before serving, take each chicken breast out and shred with 2 forks and then re-add all meat to crock pot. Add chicken broth if needed.

White Chicken Chili

1 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 Medium Onion, finely chopped

1 can (4oz) chopped green chilies

3 Tbsp All-Purpose flour

2 Tsp Cumin

2 cans Bush’s Great Northern Beans (or Navy)

1 can (14.5oz) chicken broth

1 ½ cups finely chopped cooked chicken breast ( I used canned chicken and it turns out good)

Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese

Salsa of your choice

Sour Cream

In a large skillet, cook onion in oil for 4 minutes or until transparent. Add chilies, flour and cumin; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add beans and chicken broth; bring to a boil. Reduce Heat and simmer for 10 minutes or until thickened. Add chicken; cook until hot. Garnish with cheese, sour cream and salsa.

I cook the onions as directed in the recipe and then add the onion flour mixture to everything in a crock pot and keep it on low (from lunch time till dinner time, it’s perfect).