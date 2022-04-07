Easter has always been my favorite holiday celebration and Easter lunch with the family has always been a big get-together. Growing up, we would always go to church and then go to my grandparents for lunch and egg hunting. We would always serve ham, fried chicken and chicken salad. Our family is so big, so each family is always responsible for bringing a dish or two. We all took something to go with those main dishes. I thought I’d share a couple of my favorite side dishes, appetizers and desserts to share with a group of family and friends.

I hope everyone has a wonderful Easter.

Grape Salad

8 oz sour cream

8 oz cream cheese mix together

½ cup sugar

1 ½ tsp vanilla

8 cups grapes

add to mixture

Top: ½ cup brown sugar

1 cup roasted nuts

Dixie Caviar

1 drained can of whole kernel corn

1 drained can of black-eyed peas

1 chopped green bell pepper

5 chopped green onion

Chopped tomato (Add enough to make it look pretty with red)

3 stalks chopped celery

5 chopped jalapeno peppers (not the canned ones, but fresh)

Mix with zesty Italian salad dressing and chill.

Eat with Fritos or Scoops or a spoon.

Cotton Candy Salad

1 can Eagle brand milk (sweetened condensed)

2 cups crushed pineapple, drained well

1 can strawberry pie filling

1 can cherry pie filling

12 oz. tub Cool Whip

3/4 cup pecans, chopped

Fold all ingredients together.

Chill and serve.

Lemon Cream Pie

Ingredients for the Creamy Pie

One .5 oz can Evaporated milk

1 3.4oz box of instant lemon pudding mix

2 8oz packages of cream cheese

¾ cup frozen lemonade concentrate

Ingredients for the Pie Crust

2⅔ cup graham cracker crumbs

⅓ cup sugar

⅔ cup butter, melted

Or you can use 1 graham cracker crust, 9 inch

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°

Directions for the Pie Crust

In a medium mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and whisk together until well combined.

Press graham cracker crumbs into deep dish pie dish and make sure to go up the sides.

Bake for 10-12 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.

Directions for the Creamy Pie

In a small mixing bowl, combine milk and pudding mix.

Beat on low speed for 2 minutes (mixture will be thick). In a medium mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.

Gradually beat in lemonade concentrate.

Gradually beat in pudding mixture.

Pour mixture into cooled graham cracker crust, or into a pre-made graham cracker pie crust.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.