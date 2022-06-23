Squash is one of my favorite veggies. Bill and I planted a garden again this year. Things aren’t coming in as quickly as we would like, but with this crazy weather, I’m thankful for what we get. Our squash plants are covered in blooms. I can’t wait to pick some fresh squash.

I thought I’d share with y’all a few of my favorite squash recipes.

I hope everyone is staying cool. Please check on your elderly family and friends, and make sure your pets have fresh, clean water to drink.

Cheesy Squash Casserole

Ingredients

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

6 medium yellow summer squash, thinly sliced

1 large Vidalia onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar

1/2 cup sour cream

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 sleeve crackers, crushed medium to fine (recommended: Ritz)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 2-quart casserole dish.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute the squash, onion, and butter until soft. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the Parmesan, Cheddar, and sour cream. Add salt and pepper, to taste.

Place in the prepared casserole dish and sprinkle the cracker crumbs evenly over the top. Bake for 20 minutes or until the top is golden and bubbly.

Squash Dressing

Mix the following:

2 cups cooked, drained, and mashed squash

2 cups cornbread crumbs

2 eggs

1 medium onion chopped

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 stick oleo (butter)

Melt butter in dish and pour it into mixture.

Mix well and put all in dish and bake at 325 about 30 minutes or until golden brown.

Old School Squash and Onions

2 lbs yellow summer squash

1 sweet onion

2 tablespoons bacon grease (or butter)

1/3 cup chicken broth

salt

pepper

Wash and slice the squash into 1/4-inch slices discarding the stem and bud ends. Peel, half, and slice the onion into 1/4 slices.

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the bacon grease and add the onions. Cook for about 3 minutes. Add the squash and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Add the chicken broth and cover. Cook for 5 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the squash is cooked to your desired tenderness. Add salt and pepper to taste.