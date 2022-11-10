With Thanksgiving coming up, I thought I’d share some delicious side dishes. Thanksgiving has always been so wonderful in our family. We have always spent Thanksgiving together, and it has always been such a happy time.

I hope your holiday is fabulous. Enjoy time with your family and friends. Tomorrow isn’t promised.

Broccoli Cheese Casserole

2 (12-oz.) pkg. fresh broccoli florets

1/4 cup water

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

1 cup chopped yellow onion (from 1 medium onion)

2 teaspoons chopped garlic (about 2 garlic cloves)

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups whole milk

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

8 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 2 cups)

1 1/2 cups crushed rectangular buttery crackers (about 40; such as Club)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Place broccoli and water in a large microwavable bowl. Cover loosely with plastic wrap, and microwave on HIGH until tender, about 8 minutes. Set aside.

Melt 3 tablespoons of the butter in a Dutch oven over medium-high. Add onion, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, and cook, stirring occasionally, 1 minute. Sprinkle flour evenly over onion mixture, and cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Whisk in milk, and cook, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium, and whisk in mayonnaise, mustard, salt, and pepper until smooth. Add cheese, and stir until melted and smooth. Add broccoli, and stir to coat. Transfer to a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch broiler-proof baking dish, and cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Cover with aluminum foil, and chill until ready to bake, up to 1 day ahead.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Remove casserole from refrigerator while oven preheats. Bake, covered, until hot and bubbly, about 1 hour.

Place remaining 1 tablespoon butter in a medium-size microwavable bowl, and microwave on HIGH until melted, about 15 seconds. Add crackers and parsley, and stir to combine. Sprinkle evenly over casserole. Increase oven temperature to broil on HIGH, and broil casserole until top is golden brown, about 1 minute. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Apple-Cranberry Salad

1 teaspoon stone-ground mustard

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

¼ cup olive oil

1 apple, diced

1 pear, diced

¼ cup dried cranberries

1 (10 ounce) package mixed baby greens

¼ cup crumbled blue cheese

2 tablespoons chopped walnuts

Whisk the mustard and vinegar together in a small bowl. Drizzle in the olive oil while whisking to create a dressing; set aside.

Place the apple, pear, cranberries, baby greens, blue cheese, and walnuts into a large salad bowl. Toss gently to mix, then pour on the dressing, and toss to coat.

Green Bean Bundles

4 cans of whole green beans ( I buy the Walmart brand because they aren’t as soft)

1 bottle Catalina dressing

1 pound bacon ( I buy the leaner bacon, I just look at it and tell. You can get the center cut for less fat)

Tony Chachere's creole seasoning

salt and pepper

toothpicks

Drain beans. Cut bacon in half. Take 5 to 6 beans and put them in a bunch, wrap with one piece of bacon. Insert toothpick. Depending on how many people you are feeding, I used the four cans of beans and one package of bacon for our dinner party. Usually it is two bundles per person.

I then put my bundles in a large bowl, just stack them on top of eat other. As I stack, I use my seasonings, not a lot but just lightly. I then cover my bundles with dressing. At least half the bottle, if not more. Put in the frig overnight.

Preheat oven to 350, use a baking sheet, and lay them out close together. Use more seasoning, and then make sure they all have dressing on them. I usually just spoon the dressing over them. Bake until the bacon is done. It takes about 35 to 40 minutes.