With the cooler weather here, I love putting a meal in my Crock-Pot and having supper cooked when we are ready to eat. I know many kids have after-school activities that keep them busy until bedtime. It’s always nice to have something ready to serve.

These are some of my favorite Crock-Pot recipes.

I hope y’all have a wonderful week.

Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff

1lb round top steak, trimmed and cut into 1/4-inch thick slices

1 cup chopped onion

2 tablespoons fresh parsley

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dried dill

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

8oz sliced mushrooms (about 2 cups)

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/3 cup flour

1 cup beef broth

2 tablespoons cream cheese

8oz sour cream

Place steak, onion, parsley, Dijon mustard, salt, dried dill, black pepper, sliced mushrooms, and garlic into the slow cooker. Stir well.

In a small bowl combine flour, Worcestershire sauce and broth, whisking until well blended.

Add broth mixture to slow cooker, then stir well.

Cover with lid and cook on high heat for 1 hour, then reduce the heat to low and cook for another 7 to 8 hours or until steak is tender.

Before serving, stir in the cream cheese, and cook covered on high for another 10 minutes.

Stir in the sour cream, then serve over rice or egg noodles. Garnish with fresh dill or parsley

Chicken Chili Rellano Casserole

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

1-1/2 lbs. cooked, cut up chicken. (Place chicken in Crock-Pot with a cup of verde sauce cooked on high for 4 hrs and shredded)

6-8 Pasilla chili’s, roasted, skinned and seeded. (you can use 2 cans of whole green chili’s if you like)

1 lb of shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 lb shredded Monterey jack cheese

1/4lb of pepper jack cheese

1 can evaporated milk

4 eggs

2 tbsp flour

2 tsp of salt

In a 9×13 casserole dish. Place a layer of green chilis. Add chicken on top of chilis.Top with shredded cheese (about half of your mixed cheese). Add a layer of chili’s on top of cheese. In a bowl beat eggs, evaporated milk, salt and flour. Pour on top chili layers. Top with the rest of cheese. Bake at 350 for 45-60 minutes or until done. Let rest 5 minutes before cutting!

Unstuffed Cabbage Rolls

Ingredients:

1 1/2 to 2 pounds lean ground beef

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 small cabbage, chopped

2 cans (14.5 ounces each) low sodium diced tomatoes

1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce

1/2 cup water

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon sea salt

Directions:

In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add the ground beef and onion and cook, stirring, until ground beef is no longer pink and onion is tender.

Add the garlic and continue cooking for 1 minute.

Add the chopped cabbage, tomatoes, tomato sauce, pepper, and salt. Bring to a boil. Cover and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes, or until cabbage is tender.