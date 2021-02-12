If you're like me, you cook way too much food for Thanksgiving.

We always have more than we need, so I make good use of the leftovers. I thought I’d share with you some of my favorite recipes for leftover ham and turkey.

I hope everyone had a fabulous Thanksgiving — full of laughter, love, and, of course, wonderful food.

Enjoy!

Leftover Turkey Pot Pie

2 cups frozen peas and carrots

2 cups frozen green beans

1 cup sliced celery

⅔ cup butter

⅔ cup chopped onion

⅔ cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon celery seed

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 ¾ cups chicken broth

1 ⅓ cups milk

4 cups cubed cooked turkey meat - light and dark meat mixed

4 (9 inch) unbaked pie crusts

Preheat an oven to 425 degrees

Place the peas and carrots, green beans, and celery into a saucepan; cover with water, bring to a boil, and simmer over medium-low heat until the celery is tender, about 8 minutes. Drain the vegetables in a colander set in the sink and set aside.

Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat, and cook the onion until translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in 2/3 cup of flour, salt, black pepper, celery seed, onion powder, and Italian seasoning; slowly whisk in the chicken broth and milk until the mixture comes to a simmer and thickens. Remove from heat; stir the cooked vegetables and turkey meat into the filling until well combined.

Fit 2 pie crusts into the bottom of 2 9-inch pie dishes. Spoon half the filling into each pie crust, then top each pie with another crust. Pinch and roll the top and bottom crusts together at the edge of each pie to seal and cut several small slits into the top of the pies with a sharp knife to release steam.

Bake in the preheated oven until the crusts are golden brown and the filling is bubbly, 30 to 35 minutes. If the crusts are browning too quickly, cover the pies with aluminum foil after about 15 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Ham Salad

1 ½ pounds boneless cooked ham, diced into 1-inch chunks

1 hard-boiled egg, diced

2 teaspoons diced onion

2 stalks of celery, diced

2 teaspoons sweet pickle relish

¾ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon prepared mustard

Salt and pepper

In a large food processor or high-powered blender, add the ham, egg, onion, celery and sweet pickle relish and pulse 15-20 times to mince. Do not allow the blender or food processor to go on low or high speed. Scrap down the sides as necessary.

Once the mixture is ground into mincemeat, add the mixture to a mixing bowl and add the mayonnaise and mustard. Stir until well incorporated.

Cover and chill for at least 3 hours before serving, but overnight is even better!

Serve as an appetizer or snack on crackers or on small buns or bread for a sandwich.

Refrigerate for up to 4 days. You can also freeze the mixture for later use.