Many male friends tell me, “I am losing my hair. What can I do about it?”

I suggest they do what I did… get rid of your mirror.

But seriously, I understand their plight. I still shed mountains of hair daily, much of it from the head.

So, here’s my question: is your hair really receding? Maybe you just combed it differently, or your forehead had a growth spurt.

Take this quick test: Get an old high school photo. Compare it with your hairline today. If you notice major mane loss – or if hair falls on the photo while you look at it – you might try remedial action.

Right now, I’m using a scalp cream. Not only does it smell good, but it makes my gray hair shine. So, last night, I even put a little on my shoes.

Balding remedies have existed for years. Hippocrates developed one made of onions, horseradish, and pigeon droppings. Users named this fowl mixture “Why Is My Girlfriend Vomiting?”

Today, however, we’ve got wonderful options including toupees, chemical remedies, and hair transplants. So, don’t despair. There’s repair out there somewhere for missing hair on a scalp that’s bare.

