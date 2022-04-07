To be friendly, generous and considerate.

Kindness. That’s what it means.

The Bible tells us in Ephesians 4:32, “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.”

Colossians 3:12 says, “Put on then, as God’s chosen ones, holy and beloved, compassionate hearts, kindness, humility, meekness, and patience.”

Think back. Remember when you experienced kindness.

When Gary was younger, he had a heart attack (or insult — the doctors said not really an attack because there was not any permanent damage) between Sunday school and worship service. We got him to the local nurse practitioner and her nurse, and they stabilized him, got an ambulance to pick him up and took him to a local hospital. A deacon was driving, and I was his passenger, and we were right behind them.

From there, we were transferred to a larger city hospital with wonderful heart doctors where Gary was in ICU. At first, a lady from church came by and then an associational minister; but after that I was alone.

The Cardiac ICU unit in a hospital is a place out of time and not in sync with the world. Days become nights, low lights hum and people speak in hushed voices. I tried to sleep in the two chairs I pulled together, like other family members were doing, but it all was a dream, or nightmare, like.

I noticed there was a rectangular table set up in the corner of the waiting room with snacks, fruit and water. Thinking it was set up for family members by the hospital, I thought how nice it was of them to do that. I wandered over and looked at the apples. I looked at the people around there and smiled; they smiled back.

Taking a little fruit, I returned to the place I was camping out. It was delicious after the vending machine offerings.

For the next few days, I occasionally took a few snacks from the table and it kept me going.

Then, it dawned on me.

The food on the table wasn’t for everyone!

A family had brought it in for their family members.

I hurried over to the group and apologized profusely to them.

“I thought the food put out here was for people waiting in the ICU,” I said guiltily.

“We know you did. But we wanted you to have some, and not feel funny about taking it. We saw you were alone. You are welcome to what you want,” they responded.

I tried to thank them and tell them how much I appreciated their kindness — and they shushed me.

The waiting room seemed a little brighter, a little less lonely, and little more hopeful now.

The kindness of strangers warmed my heart and encouraged me.

You never know when you will be able to give of kindness to someone who needs it. Be on the alert to do good.

I will never forget the way their kindness made me feel — and we all need that feeling in our lives.

Let’s be kind to each other.