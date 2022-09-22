Travel is not for the faint of heart!

Gary and I have been preparing for a bucket trip, dream trip, up the coast of New England to Nova Scotia, Sydney, Prince Edward Island and Quebec.

He has been busy filling out forms, completing travel plans and getting things ready for our trip to make it easier.

Gary and I went to Memphis to complete information for an app to help us board the plane more easily. Having this app would keep us out of long lines for bag and document inspections.

We had to carefully read all the things that could be taken onboard, things that could be packed in your bag and checked, and things that you could not take. Things were getting complicated.

The day before our trip, we had to go online at the hotel in Boston and complete a final COVID test online with a medical testing app. It took two apps for this to happen. Both were downloaded successfully. Next, we had to set up accounts, passwords and connect. The service was fine, and we could talk real time to a technician who walked us through taking the COVID test. We had to hold up our ID for the person online to see, watch us take the test, and then the test was read remotely. As we waited the 15 minutes for the results, we knew if we tested positive, our trip was off. All the preparation and reservations were for nothing.

There is also an app for helping people board the ship.

You can fill out information ahead of time and have all your COVID, immunizations and passport information ready when you arrive at the location to board the ship.

Well, that’s if the app holds your information, doesn’t lose your picture and is accessible when you are ready to use it for boarding.

The app for boarding the ship hasn’t worked efficiently. We still had to go through the long and winding cattle railing maze, although it was quicker when we finally got to the end to a person who could help us. The app problem couldn’t be solved, but at least all our forms and documents were in one place and were acceptable.

Canada also has an app. You can complete forms to be allowed into the country, record immunizations and COVID tests, and passport information, also. A traveler is then able to more easily disembark the cruise ship and enter Canada.

The Canadian app has worked very well so far!

After all the forms and preparation, the cruise personnel turned to us and said, “That’s all. You are good to go!”

We felt a tremendous relief.

Our most important trip we make at the end of our lives won’t involve passports, COVID tests or proof of immunization.

When God asks us, “Why should I let you into my heaven?” there will be only one answer.

Jesus Christ! I’ve repented of my sins, accepted Jesus, the only Son of God, as my Lord and Savior!

“For God so loved the world that He gave His only beloved Son that whosoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life.” — John 3:16