President John F. Kennedy once said, “We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.”

Events such as our Rockin’ at the Fairgrounds never work unless a group comes together with a common focus and drive to make them happen. It was Father’s Day weekend, the Rebels were playing in Omaha and it started off as a hot summer night, but our team of volunteers still persevered.

Many thanks to the Ed & Becky Meek Foundation and the Fairgrounds Committee for their partnership. Thank you to our gate workers and the Tallahatchie 4-H Sharp Shooters for providing our concession stand.

Thank you to the team who worked for days mowing grass and getting the fairgrounds ready. Thank you to S.L.A.S.H. and Joe Kendall for providing a great show that had people singing along and, in some cases, on their feet dancing.

More importantly, thank you to everyone who came out to support CARE, the Ed & Becky Meek Foundation and the Fairgrounds Committee. Stay tuned for more info regarding other upcoming events!

Moving into July, CARE will kick off our student camps on July 5 and will continue activities almost daily for the entire month. We encourage you to stop by to pick up our July calendar in the coming days. Karate, art, drama and dance camps are scheduled for ages 5 to 12. We have also added special art classes for teens ages 13 to 18.

A Community Art Exhibit is planned for July 22 to recognize all of our local talent. Anyone can display artwork, floral displays, pottery, wood carvings or any other form of art that you would like to showcase.

In addition to our normal Ladies’ Paint Night at the end of the month, we have added a Ladies’ Line Dance Class, which has been requested for over a year now.

And, on top of all of these fun activities, we are moving ahead full speed to plan for our Gateway to the Delta Festival in October! Join us, won’t you?

See you at CARE in 2022!