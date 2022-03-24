Tap shoes, ballet slippers, ballroom shoes and dance sneakers are all remembered for the dance styles that they support. However, something has to be said for a pair of snakeskin cowboy boots and their ability to move around the floor in the CARE gallery on a Friday night!

Joe Wrenn showed just how those boots were made for dancing during a March 18 reception to show his art.

Thank you to everyone who attended and purchased art from Joe, who sold out of his first paintings that were hung earlier in the week and was asked to bring more art to sell. Of course, Joe agreed and filled the panel walls again with more paintings of Charleston and Tillatoba.

April and May will continue to be busy months for the team at CARE.

Our Children’s Art Contest, Easter Coloring Contest and Easter basket giveaway are just a few of the many items planned, in addition to children’s art and karate each month.

May normally focuses on Mother’s Day and how special our mothers are to all of us. Our Mother’s Day Market will give you the perfect opportunity to shop local, support a local artist and purchase the perfect gift for your mom, all at the same time.

Don’t forget to bring your mom to our Ladies’ Paint Night for some great food and lots of laughs.

Summer will be here before you know it, so summer camp information will be released in the next few weeks for the month of July. Don’t miss out on these fun weeks for your child. Register early to hold their spot in art, dance, karate and other great summer camp programs.

Finally, mark your calendar now for our annual Gateway to the Delta Festival, to be held on Oct. 22, 2022! Join us for the day and enjoy the crafts, vendors, food, music and kids’ zone.

See you at CARE in 2022!