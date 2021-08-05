When a loved one, family member or friend becomes ill or injured, family members are saddened. Many can’t believe it happened.

Some are afraid.

Finally, they move to survival mode and begin to question, “What can I do to support them?”

Support comes in the form of a team of persons coming to the rescue of the ill or injured. They are usually family members. These persons are family caregivers.

The National Alliance for Family Caregivers reported an estimate of 65.7 million Americans who served as family caregivers in 2020. Family caregivers are friends, relatives and neighbors who provide at-home assistance related to one’s medical diagnosis.

The person being cared for may be an aging parent, a child, disabled person, someone with a chronic or terminal illness or someone who has had surgery and is in need of temporary assistance.

Caregivers assist with the ADLs (activities of daily living). These activities are the normal daily self-care activities that have been performed independently prior to the illness or injury. Activities of daily living are feeding, dressing, personal hygiene, bathing and toileting.

The caregiver will assist with meal preparation and may assist with feeding, depending on the person’s physical ability; selecting and putting on appropriate clothes; bathing and grooming; brushing teeth/oral cavity care or assisting; nail and hair care; assisting to and from bathroom or changing diapers/bed or chair if incontinent; performing housework and doing laundry.

Caregivers are usually untrained and unpaid but willing to take on the challenge with a loving heart. Caregiving can be physical and emotionally demanding. However, it is rewarding, satisfying and meaningful.

Being kind, compassionate and organized will help one be the best family caregiver.

Caregivers must take care of themselves and utilize available resources — family, friends, support groups, local, state and national caregiving resources.

Rev. Jiles Taylor-George, RN, BSN, MSN, is a native of Tallahatchie County now living in Hazel Crest, Illinois, where she is a certified family caregiver facilitator at her church.