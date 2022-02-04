Jim Smiley loved to gamble. He would bet on anything from horse races to dog fights, to whether the parson’s wife would survive an illness. There was once two birds sitting on a fence and the wager was placed as to which bird would fly first. Jim even trained a frog, Dan’l Webster, to jump and would challenge other would-be profiteers to a “frog jumping” contest. Jim claimed many a shilling with his champion jumping frog, Ole Dan’l.

A stranger visits the old mining town where Jim lives and soon the two engage in conversation leading to the introduction of Dan’l Webster. Unimpressed with the frog’s jumping ability, the stranger says he would bet $40 against the Calaveras County champion if he had a frog to bet with. Up to the challenge, Jim rushes to the swamp to find the stranger a bullfrog to bet with, leaving Dan’l alone with soon to be challenger. Upon returning with a competitive jumping foe, the bets are placed, and each frog is turned loose. The stranger’s frog jumps away while Dan’l doesn’t budge. A disgusted Jim pays the $40 wager. After the stranger has departed, Jim notices Dan’l’s sluggishness and picks the frog up finding him to be much heavier than he remembers. When Dan’l belches out a double handful of quail shot, Jim realizes he has been cheated and chases after the stranger, but never catches him.

This is the summary of the short story written by Mark Twain in 1865, “The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County.” While we talked about reverse psychology, regarding crappie last week, I thought I would continue to try and fool Mother Nature into a few more weeks of cold weather before we move into the upcoming spring. I’m not claiming success yet, but we have had significant “push” of arctic air come in so at least I am hopeful. Now, let’s talk about bullfrogs.

The American Bullfrog, Lithobates catesbeianus, is a large true frog native to eastern North America. It typically inhabits ponds, lakes, and swamps, but can also be found in many other habitats like culverts, ditches, canals, and even swimming pools. The bullfrog gets its name by the bellowing sound the males produce during mating season resembling that of a bellowing bull.

The dorsal (upper) surface of the bullfrog has an olive-green basal color either plain or with a mottled and banding of grayish brown. The ventral (under) surface is off-white blotched with yellow or gray. Bullfrogs are sexually dimorphic with males being smaller than females and having yellow throats, hence sometimes being referred to as “lemon chins.” It has been noted that when males approach each other, they will tilt their heads back displaying their brilliantly colored gular sacs (throat) indicating dominance. Competition for females makes the boys do the strangest things, doesn’t it?

Bullfrogs are voracious, opportunistic, ambush predators that prey on a variety of species. These include lizards, small snakes, small rodents, fish, insects, and even birds. The speed of a bullfrog’s tongue strike, their primary mechanism of catching prey, is much faster than it should be if muscles were the only force behind it. Similar to the tension on a slingshot, the tongue is propelled forward in the form of a “strike” when prey is encountered. The tongue, coated with a “sticky” substance, can reach the target before the prey can react. Studies have shown the completion of the strike and retrieval of the tongue takes only 0.07 seconds. This is quite the biomechanical mechanism for survival.

Bullfrogs are able to jump great distances, many times more than 10 times their body length. This helps them elude predators, for not only are they efficient predators themselves, but they are also high on the list of other species as important items of prey. Herons, alligators, snakes, fish, and humans all compete for bullfrogs. Many fishing lures are designed to imitate frogs which are highly effective baits for largemouth bass. Adult frogs escape danger by leaping and splashing into deeper water. A trapped individual may squawk or emit a piercing scream which may surprise the attacker sufficiently for the frog to escape. Interestingly, bullfrogs may be at least partially resistant to the venom of copperheads and cottonmouths. I have witnessed cottonmouths approach and strike bullfrogs. That was quite the nature show.

The bullfrog provides a novel food source for humans, especially in the Southern United States. Normally, only the rear legs are used which resemble that of chicken. I have often heard frog legs described in taste as a cross between chicken and fish. I can’t help but laugh when Mr. Otto McKay was asked what bullfrogs taste like at a “frog cooking” he hosted long ago. When asked, his reply was simple, “they taste like frogs.” Quite amusing, don’t you agree.

Long ago the preferred method of harvesting frogs was “gigging.” In some states, breaking the skin of the frog while catching them is illegal. Now, it seems, the preferred method of harvest is by hand grabbing. This is a group effort while one individual holds the light and the other eases up to the prey and swiftly grabbing it. I have participated in the sport, and I must admit, it is quite the challenge.

Years ago, I ordered fried frog legs at a small café in south Louisiana. I was encouraged by the waitress to try them grilled. Coated lightly with virgin olive oil, then seasoned with some Cajun seasoning, they came out marked to perfection. I have always had them fried, but these were delicious. Some shudder at the thought of eating “frogs” but don’t knock it until you try them. Whether you choose fried or grilled, I am certain almost everyone would like them. They are available commercially if you don’t have the opportunity to float the sloughs or walk the banks of a farm pond, but however you acquire them, I encourage you to broaden your culinary horizons and give them a try.

Crappie and frogs, we’re talking about warm weather activities. Will it stay cold? I guess we’ll know by the time the “Sun” arrives at your doorstep. There’s still time for another deer hunt or excursion to the duck blind but it’ll be gone soon. Seize the moment and let me know if you try the frog recipe. I hope you enjoy. Until next time enjoy our woods and waters and remember, let’s leave it better than we found it.