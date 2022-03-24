Do you know what time it is?

Once upon a time, we lived in a lovely little town in Kentucky. This town was different in that it went by two types of time: slow time and fast time.

I know you may be confused, but think about it. Somewhere, there have to places that straddle the time zones or have people that live and work in two different time zones. This town was so near the Central time zone (slow time) and the Eastern time zone (fast time) that events, meetings, school, work, church and most things had to include whether it occurred at, for example, 7 o’clock fast time or slow time.

At first, I stayed confused. Being somewhat dyslexic, I have trouble with things like this! What a concept.

Slow time and fast time. When I was little, summer was definitely slow time for me. The days lasted forever — hot, dusty, full of adventure with friends and riding horses. Drinking water from the artesian well was heaven when I was hot and tired. But when I grew up, summer flew by.

Being in school, in four walls, in a boring lesson was even more slow time! I couldn’t wait for the minutes to pass and for the class to be over.

So, slow and fast was relative — if I loved it, it could go too fast; if I was unhappy, time would go too slow.

We all live in the time we are allotted.

Job 14:5 says, “A person’s days are determined; you have decreed the number of his months and have set limits he cannot exceed.”

God has a plan for us as we live out our time and as we follow Him.

Jeremiah 29:11 says, “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

God wants good for us.

We also know God will help us as we live our lives.

“I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go: I will counsel you with my eye upon you,” says Psalm 32:8.

In our earthly life, we have a limited amount of time. How we use it is very important. “Be very careful, then, how you live — not as unwise but as wise, making the most of every opportunity, because the days are evil,” notes Ephesians 5:15-16.

To redeem means to get the value of something; to buy it back. God gives us time and we make the most of it, giving it back to God by doing His will. His will in our lives will result in eternal rewards beyond our earthly time.

So, fast time, slow time; Springing forward in daylight saving time, or falling back in regular time; it all is God’s time!

Start every day with the importance of the hours to do eternal things, understanding we don’t know how much time we will have.