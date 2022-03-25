Growing up with Yazoo clay and gooey red clay, I understand the idea of mirey.

As in mirey clay. “Mirey” can be defined as “spongy earth.” “Heavy often deep mud or slush,” “to cause to stick fast in or as if in mire,” “to hamper or hold back as if by mire.”

Our oldest son, Daniel, had a job as a newspaper delivery person when we lived in Corinth, which led to many adventures on country roads in the dark predawn hours of morning. He and his trusty black Jeep navigated over some trail-like roads to deliver the news.

When it rained, some of those country roads became slushy. When Daniel pulled over to deliver the paper, sometimes the Jeep would slide to the ditch when he tried to pull out again.

Early one morning I got a phone call.

“Mama,” I heard.

“Yes, honey, are you OK?” I answered.

“Well, I am, but I need a wrecker to pull me out and back on the road. I was at the farthermost turnaround, and it had been raining a lot. When I slowed down to make the turn, the Jeep kept going and slid right down the embankment. It landed on its side. But don’t worry, I could climb out the passenger window. I finally climbed and slid up to the road.”

The Bible speaks of mirey clay. Psalm 40:2 says, “He lifted me out of the slimy pit, out of the mud and mire; he set my feet on a rock and gave me a firm place to stand.”

Have you ever got caught in a bog, swampy place, or in a big hole like a pit. You hunters out there may have! It is a scary moment. You can’t get a foothold, you are slipping and sliding as you sink, you flair to no avail and you are desperate for something solid to hold to or stand on.

David had been struggling with enemies and fighting battles for a long time. He had been waiting for the Lord God to deliver Him. He may have been worn out and depressed about his situation in which he seemed trapped. But he was patient as he trusted God to deliver him.

And God did deliver him. He got David out of the sucking downward slime and pit to a solid place to stand securely and safely on a rock — our rock in Jesus Christ.

Psalm 18:2: “The Lord is my rock and my fortress and my deliverer, my God, my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield, and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold.”

Be patient, trust God, cry out to Him expecting His loving arms to reach out and pull you in out of your depression, sin, hopelessness, despair and trouble.

He will never let you sink.