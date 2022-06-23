Are you the type of person who likes to plan trips?

One of my very closest friends loves to plan trips. She may have missed her calling as a travel agent. She is good at finding places to go, tours to take, sights to see, great places to eat and wonderful accommodations. In fact, she researches not only the restaurants, but the menus to see the specialty, the specials and the discounts!

She tells me, “It’s important to know where and what you are going to eat so you won’t wind up with hamburger specialty places every night. Mix it up. Seafood, Italian, deluxe sandwiches, and then you won’t get tired of eating the same cuisine while you try other foods.”

When she takes a group of her friends off for an adventure, each lady has a schedule telling when to be where. She builds in some time for rest and finds activities she knows her group likes, whether it is shopping, museums, visiting botanical gardens, going to shows or touring the historical sights.

Like I said, she has a talent.

Then there are the other types of travelers — the semi planning group. They know where and when, but leave the details in the middle open until they get there. They know where they will stay and will ask the staff where to find good places to eat and the sights to see, or look at discount packages and tourist flyers featuring caverns, rafting, or entertainment. They are open to changing plans and may miss some things since they don’t always take time to check out everything available. They have a good time, one day at a time.

And we also find the “Let’s get in the car and go somewhere” folks. They have a general destination in mind, but don’t have definite plans or reservations. In a free-wheeling, flying by the seat of the pants kind of trip, they usually get by and have fun. They may miss things along the way as they run out of time, but, then again, they may find unique experiences are theirs because they are open to them!

Which traveler are you?

There are some trips that you can do just fine not planning and fine-tuning, but if you are investing a lot of money and time in a destination, you want to make the most of it, right?

When you are planning for your final destination, what plans do you have? I don’t mean the burial plot, prepaid funeral or what hymns you want sung. I mean whether you will spend eternity in heaven with your Heavenly Father, or will you reject God and His Son Jesus Christ to spend eternity away from Him in Hell?

John 3:16 says: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

Whatever kind of trip planner you are, please be sure that you know your eternal destination.

Don’t leave where you will go when you die to chance.