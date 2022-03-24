Warm and happy springtime greetings to all. We all welcome in spring. We hope you are enjoying life. Don’t get too stressed out. Many are anxious to get out and about, move a bit more and think more positive or, maybe, just get outside and sit on the porch.

Sometimes, some individuals go crazy trying to find something or get all confused because of too many commitments. It’s time out for going all out of space to another planet wondering why did I commit myself to this project or where did I put this thing I was looking for. Let’s stay on planet Earth and find relief from unavoidable tensions of everyday life.

You can do it! Think of things you can do and enjoy. Stop stress before it starts and if you get more stressed, think of what you can do to sooth your stress. Develop a hobby, keep a diary, watch a video, write a letter, go to church, get in a quiet and solitude mode. This may help you think things through and put them in perspective.

We hope spring break was good for everybody. Maybe you chanced to visit the garden center or flower nursery to see what was new and what was ready for planting. This would be an excellent trip for your child to go along with you. Young children like to see how plants grow and bloom. Perhaps you got a break or a power nap when your child went to visit Auntie or Granny during spring break. Hopefully, the break was good for students and their families and friends, and teachers and staff, too.

It’s spring; let’s have a good time!

Here are tips from Nutrition Month. Read nutrition labels. Watch portion sizes. Get out your measuring cups and see how close your portions are to the recommended servings! Explore new foods and flavors. Try different grains, vegetables or fruits that you are not used to. These help add more nutrition and eating pleasure by varying your choices.

Enjoy life today. Be blessed.