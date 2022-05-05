By JAMES L. CUMMINS

Special to The Sun-Sentinel

Legislation creating the “Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund” has passed the Mississippi Legislature and Gov. Tate Reeves has signed it into law.

We at Wildlife Mississippi, appreciate their leadership on this fund and are confident that the 780,000 sportsmen and women in Mississippi appreciate it, too.

I would especially like to recognize Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, Speaker Phillip Gunn, Representatives Scott Bounds, Bill Kincaid and Trey Lamar, and Senators Neil Whaley, Briggs Hopson and Josh Harkins. Their hard work on this bill was obvious.

I also appreciate all of the pro-sportsmen legislators that voted for this legislation.

There are currently over $80 billion federal dollars available to Mississippi, but we have been unable to access them due to a lack of matching funds. Thanks to the Legislature, this new trust fund will allow our state to multiply our investment with other funds and utilize a small portion of this $80 billion for recreation and conservation.

Establishment of the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund will support our economy and create jobs. As a group, outdoor enthusiasts in the state spend an average of $6 million per day ($2.2 billion annually), supporting $847 million annually in salaries and wages for the 33,584 jobs this sector creates for hard-working Mississippians; supporting $186 million annually in federal taxes; and supporting $187 million annually in state and local taxes. All of this has a ripple effect of $3.02 billion annually, all according to the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation.

Mississippi is a global leader in design and manufacture of outdoor recreation products. Growth in the outdoor industry is creating a demand for highly skilled workers. In short, outdoor recreation is a growing and diverse economic super sector that is a vital cornerstone of successful communities in Mississippi and cannot be ignored.

Most importantly, outdoor recreation is no longer “nice to have,” it is now a “must have” as leaders across the country recognize the undeniable economic, social and health benefits of outdoor recreation and the products that support it. This trust fund, combined with the strong business climate that Mississippi provides, will allow this business and industry sector to continue to thrive.

The Legislature did not allocate dollars to the trust fund with a reoccurring revenue source such as a diversion of tax dollars from the existing sporting goods sales tax, which is the provision used to fund tourism efforts in the state. Instead, the trust fund is based on annual appropriations, beginning with $10 million this year.

Mississippi may not have it all. But we do have some of the best natural resources anywhere in America and our state’s leadership is passionate about conservation.

We sincerely thank the Mississippi Legislature for helping guide this valuable legislation into law. But it doesn’t stop here; we need to keep improving this law so we can capture a larger part of the $80 billion available to Mississippi. Let’s use this new trust fund and our state’s wealth of natural resources to lift Mississippi up and help address many of our state’s problems. Our future depends on it.

James L. Cummins is executive director of Wildlife Mississippi, a nonprofit, conservation organization founded to conserve, restore and enhance fish, wildlife and plant resources.